UPSC Daily News Summaries: Essential Current Affairs, Key Issues and Important Updates for Civil Services

1. SC denies govt plea for death penalty deadline The Supreme Court on Wednesday summarily rejected the Union government’s plea seeking stricter timelines for death row convicts to avail legal remedies, and for executions to be carried out within seven days after rejection of a mercy petition. A Bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria observed that there was no merit in the application and that the 2014 Shatrughan Chauhan judgment, which the Centre wanted modified, was complete in all aspects. In the Shatrughan Chauhan case, the top court had held that delays beyond the convicts’ control qualify as grounds for commuting the death penalty, holding that the pain and suffering brought on by the delay warrant commutation of sentence to life in prison. On Wednesday, in a separate case, the same Bench pulled up the Centre for sitting on Balwant Singh Rajoana’s mercy plea and failing to execute him even 15 years after his death sentence was confirmed, despite there being no stay from the court. Rajoana was sentenced to death in connection with the 1995 assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. UPSC exam file image

Possible Question What principles guide the Supreme Court’s approach to delays in death penalty cases? Discuss the balance between speedy justice, human rights, and judicial review in capital punishment jurisprudence.

2. 3 share Nobel for discovery that can help mitigate climate crisis Scientists from Japan, the UK, and Jordan were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for creating molecular constructions with potential to help combat climate change. Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M Yaghi will share 11 million kronor ($1.2 million) for creating molecular constructions with large spaces through which gases and other chemicals can flow, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said in a statement Wednesday. Applications for the so-called metal-organic frameworks include capturing carbon dioxide and harvesting water from desert air. The electronics industry, for instance, can now use the porous materials to contain some of the toxic gases required to produce semiconductors. Kitagawa is a professor at Kyoto University in his native Japan, while Robson, who was born in the UK, is a professor at the University of Melbourne in Australia. Yaghi, a professor at UC Berkeley, was born in Jordan.

Possible Question How can innovations like metal-organic frameworks contribute to addressing climate change? Examine the scope for India to adopt and indigenise such technologies.

3. New army rule: Physicals must even for brass The Indian Army has recast its physical fitness rules to boost combat readiness within its ranks, promulgating new guidelines that will be applicable even to its topmost officers who will have to undergo and clear combined physical tests twice a year, officials aware of the development said on Wednesday. Officers and men up to the age of 50 had to thus far clear two separate physical tests (battle physical efficiency test, or BPET, and physical proficiency test, or PPT every year. This meant that the senior-most officers were exempt. But now, the age limit for the new tests has been raised to 60, the officials said, asking not to be named. This means the new rules will cover everyone from Agniveers to three-star army commanders, and will come into force on April 1, 2026. In the army, the two tests will be replaced by combined physical tests, held twice a year. The physical tests for those in the age group of 50 to 60 years will involve a 3.2-km brisk walk, and a certain number of sit ups and push-ups varying with age. Officers in the Indian Army pick up the two-star major general rank in their early 50s.

Possible Question What is the significance of physical fitness reforms in the armed forces? Analyse their implications for combat readiness, leadership credibility, and morale.

4. Sergio Gor confirmed as US envoy to India The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India and Paul Kapur as Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia. Both key diplomatic positions have been vacant since the Trump administration took office in January this year. The confirmation took place after a lengthy political battle, which saw Donald Trump’s Republican Party push through 107 diplomatic nominees in a single bloc confirmation. The Senate voted to confirm the nominees by a 51-47 vote, with the Democratic Party voting against the measure. Gor is understood to be a close ally of President Trump. He served as the director of the influential White House Presidential Personnel Office, which selects hundreds of appointees to crucial positions within the US government. Kapur, who will take over as the State Department’s top official on South and Central Asia, was a professor at the US Naval Postgraduate School before this assignment. Gor and Kapur will have to handle a relationship that has faced strains over trade and Washington’s 50% tariff on India, including a 25% penalty for purchasing Russian energy.

Possible Question What are the current challenges and opportunities in India–US relations? Assess how diplomatic appointments can influence trade, energy, and strategic ties, and also repair frayed ties.

5. Railways can’t deny compensation due to technical lapses, says SC Indian Railways cannot hide behind hyper-technical objections to deny compensation to accident victims, the Supreme Court has ruled, holding that confirmation of a valid train ticket for the same date and route is enough to establish bona fide travel. The ruling came on an appeal filed by the widow and minor son of Sanjesh Kumar Yagnik, who died in a fall from the Ranthambore Express between Indore and Ujjain in May 2017. The family had approached the Supreme Court after both the Railway Claims Tribunal (Bhopal) and the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed their claim for ₹12 lakh compensation, holding that the deceased was not proved to be a bona fide passenger as no ticket was recovered from his person or belongings. A bench of justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria held that the burden of disproving a compensation claim will rest on the Railway Administration when there is clear evidence of bona fide travel. The court stressed that the absence of a police seizure memo or the failure to preserve physical evidence, such as the ticket itself, is not sufficient reason to reject a legitimate claim when the surrounding circumstances support the passenger’s account.

Possible Question Examine the role of the judiciary in ensuring accountability and compensation in public service delivery. How does this strengthen citizens’ trust in State institutions?

Editorial Snapshots A. The new great game in Af-Pak

In what is perhaps, the largest endorsement of a Taliban stance in the region in recent times, the 10 nations involved in the Russia-backed Moscow Format consultations have opposed any deployment of foreign military infrastructure in Afghanistan at a time when US president Donald Trump has spoken about taking over Bagram airbase. This is one of the rare occasions when even India and Pakistan have shown unanimity on a regional issue. The other signatories to the joint statement include Russia, China, and Iran.

Pakistan’s endorsement, however, reveals a contradiction in its diplomatic positions as it tries to play ball with China and the US, with army chief Asim Munir having found a new benefactor in Trump. The Moscow Format’s joint statement speaks against any US military infrastructure, not just in Afghanistan, but even in neighbouring countries. The same Pakistan reportedly has offered to allow the US to develop the Pasni port to gain access to the mineral wealth of Balochistan. Pasni is located at a short distance from Gwadar port, a major investment project for China, and the border with Iran. The transactional approach of the Trump administration and the hybrid government in Pakistan are sure to spill over, with significant ramifications for what is already an unsettled region. .

Possible Question What is the significance of the Moscow Format in shaping regional security in Afghanistan? Analyse its implications for India’s strategic interests in the Af Pak region.?

B. Trade headwinds to economic growth The Indian economy will grow at 6.5% in 2025-26 and 6.3% in 2026-27, the World Bank said in its latest South Asia Development Update released on Tuesday. The latest forecasts are 20 basis points — one basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point — higher and lower than the respective June projections. The upward revision in the 2025-26 forecast has been attributed to domestic conditions, particularly agricultural output, rural wage growth and the recent GST reforms. The downward revision in the next fiscal year’s forecast is on account of the 50% tariffs imposed by the US, which accounts for one-fifth of India’s merchandise exports. “India had been expected to face lower US tariffs than its competitors in April, but as of the end of August, it faces considerably higher tariffs,” the report says. The suggestion is that US’s tariff escalation vis-à-vis India will actually have a tangible impact on the Indian economy’s prospects, and the ability of domestic factors to compensate for the loss will dissipate in the slightly longer term. This underlines the importance of policy focus to undo the damage on the external growth front due to the adverse developments in the Indo-US relationship. It should ideally take the form of a trade détente with the US. The second-best scenario can be opening up or widening other export markets to compensate for the loss in the US markets. Either way, this is an important policy challenge.

Possible Question What strategies can India pursue to diversify exports and safeguard long term growth, amid the tariff shocks?