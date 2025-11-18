UPSC Daily News Summaries: Essential Current Affairs, Key Issues and Important Updates for Civil Services

Daily News Capsules 1. 42 Indian pilgrims killed in Medinah bus accident UPSC file image

Forty-two Indian pilgrims, including women and children, were among 44 people killed when a fuel tanker collided with a bus near Medinah in Saudi Arabia early on Monday, people familiar with the matter said. The pilgrims, mostly from the Hyderabad region, were part of a group of 54 Indians who had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, or the pilgrimage outside the Haj season. There was no official word on the fatalities. The people cited above confirmed 44 deaths, including 42 Indian nationals and two Saudi citizens who were acting as facilitators for the group. All the 42 Indians are from Telangana, and their remains were transferred to King Fahad Hospital, King Salman Hospital and Al Miqat Hospital in Medinah. Saudi authorities said one Indian national survived the accident. Officials from the Indian consulate in Jeddah met the lone survivor, 24-year-old Mohammad Abdul Shoeb, and are coordinating with the hospital to ensure adequate medical treatment, the people said. Gulf News cited its sources as saying that 11 women and 10 children could be among the victims. Indian authorities are working for the swift handling of the remains of the dead according to the desires of their families. “Families will have the option after mortal remains are identified for their repatriation to India or burial at the Jannatul Baqi cemetery in Madinah,” one of the people said.

Possible Question In the context of increasing overseas pilgrim travel, critically evaluate India’s consular preparedness and crisis-response mechanisms. How can coordination between MEA, state governments and host countries be strengthened to ensure the safety and swift repatriation of Indian citizens abroad?

2. Can’t bring city to a halt: SC junks plea for major steps to fend off bad air The Supreme Court on Monday declined to impose sweeping pollution-control measures such as a year-round construction ban or curbs on vehicular movement in Delhi-NCR, observing that the Capital “cannot be brought to a standstill” in the name of fighting toxic air. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai said the court could not paralyse economic activity or deprive hundreds of thousands of migrant workers of their daily wages, even as air quality is expected to worsen in the coming days. “The solution proposed cannot be worse than the problem,” the court remarked, adding that extreme ideas such as permanent construction bans or blanket mobility restrictions were never contemplated under existing law. “We have to also think of migrants... who are here to work and are daily wagers. The solution proposed can’t be worse than the problem,” said the CJI, responding to submissions by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan. The court was considering a series of interventions in the long-running matter on NCR’s air pollution.

Possible Question Delhi-NCR’s persistent air pollution crisis highlights the limits of judicial intervention. Discuss the institutional, regulatory and governance reforms needed to create a long-term, multi-state air-shed management framework in northern India.

3. Bangladesh tribunal hands Hasina death sentence A Bangladeshi tribunal on Monday gave the death sentence to former premier Sheikh Hasina after convicting her of crimes against humanity while cracking down on student-led protests last year, prompting the foreign ministry in Dhaka to demand that New Delhi hand her over under a bilateral extradition treaty. The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), a domestic war crimes court set up by the current regime, also gave her a separate sentence of imprisonment until death after convicting her of inciting, facilitating, being complicit in, and failing to prevent crimes against civilians by law enforcement and armed cadres of the Awami League party. Hasina reacted to the death sentence by saying it was announced by a “rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government” and aimed at nullifying the Awami League as a political force. Bangladesh chief adviser Muhammad Yunus in a statement said the conviction underscored that “no one, regardless of power, is above the law”.Hours after the verdict, Bangladesh’s foreign ministry demanded that Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who too was given the death sentence, should be immediately handed over by India under a bilateral extradition treaty. The Indian side, in its first formal response, was non committal on the demand for handing over Hasina and said New Delhi will engage with all stakeholders in Dhaka for peace, democracy and stability in Bangladesh.

Possible Question How should India navigate the diplomatic, legal and strategic challenges posed by the political crisis in Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina’s conviction?

4. Bipartisan US reps may table resolution for better India ties About two dozen lawmakers from the Democratic and Republican parties in the United States are expected to table a resolution calling for stronger US-India relations in the House of Representatives this week. The resolution introduced by Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera calls for enhanced cooperation within the Quad, closer defence, technology and trade ties. Bera told HT the bill is meant as a signal to decision makers in both countries that Congress continues to value the India-US partnership, especially after tensions over trade and India’s purchases of Russian energy cast a shadow over the relationship this year. The text of the proposed resolution recognises the India-US strategic partnership as “essential to regional stability, economic growth and global security”. The resolution also “encourages the United States and India to continue and expand cooperation for a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific, including through the Quad.” It also calls for closer technology cooperation through the bilateral TRUST partnership as well as counterterrorism cooperation. Among the Democrats, Indian American Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi, Subas Subramanyam and Shri Thanedar have sponsored the resolution. Key Republican lawmakers, including India Caucus co-chair Rich McCormick, South Asia sub-committee chair Bill Huizenga and Congresswoman Young Kim, who helms the key subcommittee on East Asian and Pacific affairs, are also backing the bill. In total, 24 members of the House of Representatives have agreed to back the bill.

Possible Question With growing bipartisan support in the US Congress for deeper India–US cooperation, assess how domestic politics in both countries influence the trajectory of this strategic partnership.

5. Alarm in Assam as 4 elephants killed in 20 days A spate of elephant deaths in Assam’s Udalguri district, part of a crucial corridor along the Bhutan border, has triggered deep concern among forest officials and wildlife experts. In just 20 days, four wild elephants have died in the district, three electrocuted and one likely poisoned. Over the past 12 months, at least 14 elephants have been killed, 10 of them by electrocution. Officials say the crisis is escalating rapidly in a landscape already strained by encroachment, shrinking habitats and intensifying human–elephant conflict. According to Udalguri Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Mustafa Ali Ahmed, most of the recent deaths occurred in areas near forests where residents cultivate paddy. “They use electric wires, mostly at night, to prevent elephants from entering their paddy fields, and this causes such accidents,” he said. They often lay these wires after dusk and remove them at daybreak to escape detection. “Most of the elephants died after coming in contact with high voltage wires laid illegally by villagers and tea-estate workers to protect crops. We try to check them but they remove the wires early in the morning,” Ahmed added. Forest officials have arrested two people in connection with one of the killings while action has been initiated against at least five others linked to the electrocution on October 30. Despite these arrests, ground staff say the situation is slipping out of control.

Possible Question Human–elephant conflict is intensifying across India’s forested landscapes. Examine the structural drivers of this conflict and propose a multi-level mitigation strategy combining habitat restoration, community incentives, legal enforcement and technological interventions

Editorial Snapshots A. Vendetta politics in Bangladesh

The death sentence given to former Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina by a domestic war crimes court for ordering the use of lethal force against student led protests that led to the ouster of her government last year is unlikely to reduce the political instability in the country. Hasina, who has been in self-exile in India since she left Bangladesh in August 2024, and her former home minister were tried in absentia by the International Crimes Tribunal set up by the current regime and both sentenced to death for their complicity in the death of protesters during the tumultuous movement that rocked the country for weeks. The tribunal cited Hasina’s remarks in recent interviews to the Indian media, acknowledging “supreme command responsibilities” for the handling of the protests, as proof of her complicity in the killings. According to a United Nations report, 1,400 people were killed during the protests. The verdicts, in a way, reflect the vendetta politics that have harmed India’s neighbourhood for a long time. Events of recent days, including two nationwide lockdowns called since last week by the Awami League, have shown that it remains a political force in Bangladesh, though its capabilities may have been diminished. The decision of the caretaker government led by Muhammad Yunus to ban the activities of the Awami League certainly does not bode well for its promise of holding free and fair elections. It is in this context that the Indian side has maintained that Bangladesh’s general election, scheduled for February, must be free, fair and inclusive. Following Hasina’s conviction and sentencing, Bangladesh’s interim government has doubled down on its demand for the extradition of the former premier — a request that New Delhi has not acted upon since it was received late last year. This will further strain India Bangladesh relations that have been on the downturn since the Yunus-led regime assumed office. For the Indian side, any further chaos and instability in Bangladesh comes with the potential for affecting the security and economic progress of the country’s sensitive northeastern states, which have already been affected by the curtailing of connectivity and trade ties with Dhaka. India will do well to prepare for what is likely to be another disruptive spell in relations with Bangladesh.

Possible Question Evaluate how prolonged instability in Bangladesh could affect India’s strategic interests — particularly in connectivity, border management, and Northeast security. What diplomatic options does India have to navigate this crisis?

B. RJD family drama has lessons for all parties The first family of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was already unravelling after ill-health forced the patriarch, Lalu Prasad, to anoint his younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, as his political heir. This time, after assembly poll results that were disastrous for the RJD, daughter Rohini Acharya went public against her younger brother. This political soap opera is not unique. Every family-run political enterprise in India has undergone this spectacle at some point in its history, the script of which emerges from the structural flaws of these party organisations. The business of politics is like in any family-run enterprise: Transition in the leadership of a political family can be torturous unless talent, drawn from the ranks, is privileged over blood ties. That’s been rare in Indian politics. Parties as different as the Congress, DMK, NCP, Shiromani Akali Dal, BSP, and the Mandal outfits (SP, LJP, and now, RJD) have undergone splits and consequently, lost their ideological sheen, and seen their influence shrinking over the transfer of leadership. Most of these parties, born out of mass movements, were usurped by one family and turned into private fiefs. This transformation has worked when the successor developed the skills to negotiate the initial hiccups and reshape the party as per their vision and needs (examples include Indira Gandhi, MK Stalin, and Naveen Patnaik). If the successor could win or retain office, he or she was accepted as leader; others struggled to establish control over the outfit and lost influence. Parties lose their mass movement character when turned into family enterprises, which, in turn, stunts their growth (the Congress and BSP are examples). Meritocracy within a party is not a sufficient condition for a political outfit to flourish (it worked for the BJP but not for communist parties). However, it does enrich the outfit, and democracy.

Possible Question Examine the implications of dynastic succession for internal democracy, cadre development, and long-term party resilience.