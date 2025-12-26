UPSC Daily News Summaries: Essential Current Affairs, Key Issues and Important Updates for Civil Services

Daily News Capsules 1. Rahman ends exile, seeks ‘safe, peaceful’ Bangladesh Aspiring prime minister and political heavyweight Tarique Rahman returned to Bangladesh on Thursday, ending 17 years in self-imposed exile with a promise to deliver safety and justice if his party wins the general elections scheduled for February 12. Rahman’s return was marked by scenes of jubilation in the capital, where huge crowds of supporters waved flags and banners. Backers of his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had gathered since early morning, plastering the streets with festoons bearing images of the 60-year-old leader. Hours after Rahman delivered a speech to followers, deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina launched a scathing attack on the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government. In a message marking Christmas, Hasina accused the current administration of seizing power illegally and perpetrating “unspeakable atrocities” against non-Muslims. “In particular, it is perpetrating unspeakable atrocities against non-Muslims. It has even set horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death,” Hasina said, according to news agency PTI that cited a social media post, in an apparent reference to the lynching of a 25-year-old Hindu worker by a mob in Mymensingh city last week. While Hasina issued statements from abroad, Rahman, known in Bangladesh as Tarique Zia, made a dramatic entry in Dhaka earlier in the day. A visibly emotional Rahman took off his shoes, stood on the grass outside the airport and scooped up soil as a mark of reverence to his motherland. He waved to supporters before ducking into a convoy under tight security, according to video footage shared by his party. “Today, I want to say that I have a plan for my country... a safe state that people have long hoped for,” Rahman said in his first speech after his homecoming, according to news agency AFP. “It is time we build a country together. This country belongs to the people in the hills and the plains, to Muslims, Buddhists, Christians and Hindus.” With Hasina’s Awami League banned, the BNP is widely seen as the frontrunner in the upcoming polls. Rahman is expected to take the reins from his ailing mother, former PM Khaleda Zia, who is currently in intensive care in a Dhaka hospital. Rahman said his 80-year-old mother had “sacrificed everything” for the country and he had returned to express his gratitude.

Possible Question The return of Tarique Rahman from long exile ahead of national elections marks a critical moment in Bangladesh’s political transition. Analyse the implications of this development for democratic consolidation, minority rights, and political stability in Bangladesh. How should India recalibrate its neighbourhood policy amid shifting power equations in Dhaka?

2. Isro’s rocket places US satellite into orbit in its heaviest launch ever ISRO’s “Bahubali” rocket on Wednesday successfully launched from Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota a 6,100 kg US communication satellite — the heaviest by an Indian launcher, into the desired orbit. The BlueBird Block-2 satellite is part of a constellation of global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) mission to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite that would enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for everyone, everywhere at all times. The heaviest satellite to be launched from Indian soil was done so using the LVM3 rocket, ISRO said. It said the LVM3-M6, nicknamed ‘Bahubali’ for its heavylift capability, injected the satellite into its intended orbit in a textbook launch. LVM3-M6 carried the communication satellite as part of a commercial deal between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) and US-based AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC). NewSpace India is the commercial arm of the ISRO. On Wednesday, the 43.5 metre tall rocket soared at 8.55am from the second launch pad in Sriharikota at the end of a 24-hour countdown. After a flight journey of about 15 minutes, the spacecraft got separated from the launch vehicle and it was successfully placed into the orbit.

Possible Question Analyse the strategic, technological, and commercial significance of LEO satellite missions for India’s space economy. How do NSIL’s commercial partnerships reshape India’s role in the global space value chain?

3. SC raps UP jail officials over delay in releasing undertrial The Supreme Court has pulled up the Uttar Pradesh prison authorities for delaying the release of a Muslim undertrial, charged under an anti-conversion law, by nearly a month, despite a clear bail order passed by the apex court, calling it “very sad” and “unfortunate” that a person’s liberty was curtailed on the basis of a trivial technicality. A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan underscored the binding nature of the Fast and Secured Transmission of Electronic Record (FASTER) system, referring to Section 92A of the Uttar Pradesh Jail Manual, 2022. The provision mandates that all orders transmitted through the Supreme Court’s FASTER system are deemed “e-authenticated” and must be complied with immediately by jail authorities to prevent delays in release. “Had the authority paid due attention to Section 92A of the Jail Manual, then probably this situation could have been avoided,” said the bench, directing the director general of prisons, Uttar Pradesh, to ensure jail officials remain vigilant in future. The case related to an undertrial accused of offences under Section 366 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. The Supreme Court had granted him bail on April 29, 2025, directing that he be released during the pendency of trial on terms to be fixed by the trial court. Pursuant to this, an additional district and sessions judge in Ghaziabad issued a release order on May 27, 2025. However, the jail authorities refused to release the accused on the ground that the release order did not specifically mention sub-section (1) of Section 5 of the 2021 Act, prompting the jailor to move a correction application. As the application remained pending, the accused continued to be incarcerated.

Possible Question The Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasised that procedural lapses cannot justify the continued deprivation of personal liberty. Examine the constitutional significance of the FASTER system in safeguarding Article 21 rights. What does this case reveal about institutional accountability and prison governance in India?

4. SC order in Sandesaras case could open doors for similar settlements: Experts A negotiated financial closure that has absolved the Sandesara brothers, Nitin and Chetan, of Sterling Biotech Limited, of all criminal proceedings following a November 19 Supreme Court decision opens the door for similar settlement by other fugitives, besides potentially weakening India’s extradition efforts in foreign jurisdictions, experts said. “For any constitutional court, including the Supreme Court, there has to be extraordinary special circumstances, indicative of non culpability, in order to pass an order that all criminal cases are to be quashed as well. In the Sandesara brothers’ case, such extraordinary special circumstances are not apparent, and investigating agencies have filed charge sheets, indicating strong criminal culpability on their part,” senior advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, a criminal defence lawyer, said. He added that the amount settled was also lower than the principal owed to the financial institutions. To be sure, while the Supreme Court may have explicitly said the order in that case –– effectively signing off on a lower payment and the quashing of all cases –– would not set a precedent, it does open the door for similar requests from economic offenders, including Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and others, Mir said. Vijay Aggarwal, who represents Mehul Choksi, said: “It is a very welcome step. The Supreme Court has kept with the times. Banks have finally recovered their money. I want to tell the people who were crying foul that the trial would not have been completed in their lifetime and there would have been so much of expense in even getting them extradited and completing the trial...” An Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer said that there was no special treatment in the case. “It was a court-ordered process. If other fugitives approach the Supreme Court and offer to pay, and the court directs us to quash the criminal proceedings, we have to follow that,” the officer said. As of Tuesday, in compliance of the November 19 order of the apex court, travel restrictions imposed on the Sandesaras by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ED and Income Tax department stood withdrawn after they paid the full and final agreed amount of ₹5,111 crore (taking to ₹9,800 crore, the total amount paid by them). “This (Sandesaras decision) can be used by people like Mallya, Choksi, and Nirav Modi before foreign courts or governments to back their claims of political targeting or unfair treatment in India because legal proceedings under PMLA, PCA, or Income Tax Act are the same for everyone,” said a former top officer of ED, who didn’t want to be named.

Possible Question Critically examine the implications of court-approved financial settlements leading to the quashing of criminal proceedings in cases of economic offences. How might such outcomes affect deterrence, extradition efforts, and the credibility of India’s anti-corruption and money-laundering framework?

5. Record ₹ 1.3 lakh cr safety net on cards for railways As scrutiny over train accidents mounts, the Centre is considering its biggest-ever outlay on rail safety, with allocations likely to cross ₹1.3 lakh crore in fiscal year 2027 (FY27), according to two people aware of the development. The proposed outlay, around 12% higher than the current year’s budget, would be directed towards maintaining rolling stock and critical infrastructure, including track renewals, and the rollout of India’s indigenous automatic train protection system—Kavach, one of the people said, requesting anonymity. The Indian Railways faces public and political focus on safety. The planned increase marks a significant shift in the railways’ capital priorities, with safety spending expected to account for nearly half of its total capital expenditure in FY27, which is expected to rise to about ₹2.76 lakh crore from ₹2.52 lakh crore this fiscal year. Over the past decade, the national transporter has sharply cut accidents per million train kilometres. Yet safety remains in focus after a string of mishaps. The deadliest accident so far this year was a collision near Bilaspur, where a MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train overshot a red signal and hit a stationary goods train, killing 11 and injuring over 20. The Railways reported 31 accidents in FY25 and 10 “consequential” accidents in the current fiscal through November. Consequential accidents are those involving collisions, fires, or derailments that lead to loss of life or property. Between FY15 and FY24, 678 such accidents resulted in 748 deaths. However, officials highlight a 73% improvement in operational safety metrics. Accidents per million train kilometres fell from 0.11 in FY15 to 0.03 in FY24. To sustain this trend, the government is extending the Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK), which has already seen over ₹1.08 lakh crore in expenditure for upgrading critical assets. The safety budget for FY26 stands at ₹1.16 lakh crore, up 2% from FY25’s ₹1.14 lakh crore. In FY24, Railways spent ₹1.01 trillion on safety works, compared with ₹87,327 crore in FY23.

Possible Question Despite a decline in accident rates, rail safety continues to command policy attention in India. Analyse the role of technology-led interventions such as Kavach in improving railway safety. What institutional and operational challenges must be addressed to translate higher safety spending into sustained outcomes?

Editorial Snapshots A. Do not mess with the Aravallis That the Aravallis is under threat is an understatement. Mining (mostly illegal) and real estate development (some illegal) have encroached on this rugged landscape that acts as a natural wall against desertification and offers protection against pollution in the NCR. Which is why the move by a central panel — endorsed by the Supreme Court in a November 20 order — to define the Aravallis in terms of elevation (100 metres and above from local relief or ground level) has led to protests in multiple states over fears of destruction of one of the world’s oldest mountain ranges. Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav has justified the definition on the ground that it is “applicable only for mining purposes”; the Centre claims the definition applies to only 0.19% of the Aravallis and the exception for mining is controlled by the Supreme Court. None of this is convincing. It is unclear why the government discarded the Forest Survey of India’s suggestion to identify land with a slope of 3 degree or more with the Aravallis in favour of the elevation benchmark, which experts have pointed out would lead to the exclusion of large parcels of land (in the 37 Aravalli districts situated in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi) from legal safeguards. Since the ministry of environment, forests and climate change prohibited mining and real estate in the Aravallis in the districts of Gurgaon and Alwar in 1992 through a notification, and the apex court’s multiple interventions since 2002, there have been many attempts to override protection for this precarious landscape. Rajasthan has been censured by the Supreme Court for not being serious about the threat of mining while Haryana has even refused to acknowledge the presence of the range. Powerful sections have lobbied, often successfully, with the State to relax the restrictions and open up the Aravallis for mining companies and realtors. The presence of critical minerals is currently being cited to facilitate mining: The central panel has called for “a framework that enables systematic, scientific, and environmentally sustainable exploitation of critical, strategic, and atomic minerals located within the region”. The fact is that no framework can offer balance between mining and conservation and ecological concerns. Short-term financial consideration can’t be allowed to override long-term ecological and societal considerations, which includes management of air pollution and groundwater conservation in the NCR. The pursuit of a “uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges” itself is a fraught idea considering its varied landscape. The Aravallis is a complex, composite ecosystem that sustains wildlife reserves, lakes, wetlands, and human habitations. Let it be.

Possible Question Critically examine the ecological significance of the Aravalli range and analyse the challenges posed by attempts to redefine and open up the region for mining in the name of critical mineral extraction. How should India balance environmental protection with strategic resource needs in such fragile ecosystems?

B. What India’s FTA with New Zealand signals Amid trade uncertainty owing primarily to tariff weaponisation, countries have made trade deals their lifeboats. India, too, needs these deals as much as others, but the country also finds itself in a sweet spot, given its large market and relatively sound economic performance and outlook. Countries and blocs that would have otherwise not yielded to Indian positions in trade talks are now more willing to make concessions. India’s trade deal with New Zealand, concluded on Monday, is evidence of this. India did not join the RCEP some years ago, given its red-lines on dairy and agriculture — among other asks — were not accommodated; Australia and New Zealand, both top exporters in these sectors, were part of that deal. The proposed free trade agreement (FTA) with New Zealand protects India’s dairies and farmers, while all Indian goods get zero-duty access. It also allows easier entry and stay for Indian service-sector professionals and students, apart from a commitment from New Zealand to invest $20 billion in India over five years. The FTA is meaningful for India for at least three reasons. One, this keeps up the momentum on trade agreements — important amid a shifting paradigm on international trade and the WTO-shaped hole in upholding the global trade governance. To that end, the deals with the UAE, the UK, Australia, and Oman, inked in recent months provide a foundation for more. Two, it is another cushion for Indian exporters amid the trade churn; the more India secures its interests in markets other than the US — even as it works on a deal with it — the easier it will be to sustain robust growth. And three, the deal tells those eyeing the Indian market that the country must be convinced that its interests are protected in any give-and-take agreement.

Possible Question In the context of rising trade protectionism and weakening multilateral institutions, analyse the strategic and economic significance of India’s Free Trade Agreement with New Zealand. How does this agreement reflect India’s evolving approach to trade negotiations and market access?