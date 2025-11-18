UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Belagavi, Goa Tiger Reserve, Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav, Nitish Kumar & more

Daily Quiz 1. The government has notified the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules and operationalised large parts of the DPDP Act, marking a major step in implementing India’s first comprehensive data privacy law. These rules help give effect to the Supreme Court’s 2017 judgment that recognised privacy as a fundamental right. This landmark ruling is known as the _____ judgment. Fill in the blank. UPSC file image

A. Puttaswamy

B. ADM Jabalpur

C. Maneka Gandhi

D. Kesavananda Bharati

2. Whose birth anniversary is commemorated across India as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ to honour the contribution and valour of Adivasi communities?

A. Alluri Sitarama Raju

B. Sidhu Murmu

C. Birsa Munda

D. Tantia Bhil

3. Why did 32-year-old Japanese woman Kano’s wedding with ‘Lune Klaus’ capture media attention recently?

A. The ceremony was part of a performance-art project protesting Japan’s declining marriage rates.

B. The partner Kano married was an AI companion created using ChatGPT

C. She became the first civilian allowed to hold a wedding inside a Self

Defense Forces museum.

D. The ceremony went viral after a tourism board accidentally featured her wedding photos in a campaign for Okayama prefecture.

4. Which country saw widespread protests in the historic Zocalo square, following the assassination of Machoacán’s mayor?

A. Mexico

B. Spain

C. Argentina

D. Colombia

5. Which state, in its recent submissions before a Supreme Court committee, has said that there are no resident tigers in its Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary?

A. Maharashtra

B. Karnataka

C. Odisha

D. Goa

6. The British Museum has agreed to loan one of Assam’s most sacred Vaishnavite religious artefacts, a 16th-century silk fabric piece called to the state for the first time and an agreement is being signed

between the two countries? A. Vrindavani Patta

B. Buranji Puthi

C. Brindabani Bastra

D. Togor Phool Gamosa

7. The recent death of 28 blackbucks at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo has raised serious concerns about animal care. In which city is this zoo located?

A. Belagavi

B. Hubballi

C. Davanagere

D. Ballari

8. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) serves as the private-sector arm of which organisation?

A. International Monetary Fund

B. World Bank Group

C. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

D. World Trade Organization

9. Britain’s interior minister has defended plans to drastically reduce protections for refugees and end automatic benefits for asylum seekers. These measures, modelled on Denmark’s strict asylum system, aims to stop thousands of migrants from arriving in England from northern France on small boats, crossings that are fuelling support for which anti

immigrant party?

A. Britain First Movement

B. UK Renewal Party

C. English Sovereignty Alliance

D. Reform UK

10. Who became the first woman to hold the post of Prime Minister in Nepal in September this year?

A. Sushila Karki

B. Bidhya Devi Bhandari

C. Sujata Koirala

D. Pampha Bhusal