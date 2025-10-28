UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Malayasian PM, VIP, Mann Ki Baat, Vigyan Ratna Puraskar, Thalassemia, Jakarta & more

Daily Quiz 1. The ‘Legal ___ Act, 2009’ is an Act of the Parliament of India that establishes and enforces standards of weights and measures in India. Fill in the blank. UPSC file image

A. Legal Metrology Act, 2009 (Correct) B. Legal Standards Act, 2009

C. Weights and Measures Regulation Act, 2009

D. Consumer Measurement Act, 2009

2. Anwar Ibrahim is the prime minister of which Asian country?

A. Jordan

B. Indonesia

C. Malaysia (Correct)

D. Iraq

3. What is the full form of the Bihar-based party VIP?

A. Vikas Janata Parishad

B. Voice of Indian People

C. Vijayi Janata Party

D. Vikassheel Insaan Party (Correct)

4. In his recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special mention of coffee which from which region of Odisha?

A. Cachar

B. Koraput (Correct)

C. Araku

D. Ukhrul

5. Four years after it was scrapped, J&K is resuming the bi-annual practice of shifting the seat of governance to Jammu during winter and getting it back to Srinagar in summer. What is the practice called?

A. Shahi Darbar

B. Srinagar-Jammu Rotation

C. Rajya Parivarthan

D. Darbar Move (Correct)

6. The country’s highest science honour, the ‘Vigyan Ratna Puraskar’, will be conferred posthumously on which distinguished astrophysicist?

A. TMK Marar

B. Nandivada Rathnasree

C. Jayant Narlikar (Correct)

D. Ramesh Chander Kapoor

7. The headquarters of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) is located in which city?

A. Manila

B. Jakarta (Correct)

C. Bangkok

D. Phnom Penh

8. ___ is a genetic disorder in which a person has chronically low levels of oxygen-carrying haemoglobin, often requiring regular blood transfusions. Fill in the blank.

A. Anaemia Major

B. Thalassemia (Correct)

C. Sickle Cell Syndrome

D. Haemophilia

9. Why was the cruise missile Burevestnik in the news recently?

A. Because it was retired after reaching the end of its service life

B. Because its manufacturer announced it would convert it into a civilian commercial space launch vehicle

C. Because it was caught in an arms trade scandal involving illicit exports

D. Because Russia claimed it had successfully tested the nuclear powered weapon (Correct)

10. Which country recently joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), becoming its 11th member and its first new entrant since the 1990s?

A. Brunei

B. East Timor (Correct)

C. Laos

D. Myanmar