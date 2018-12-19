UPSC IES prelims: Exam on January 6, here’s what the new notification says

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the preliminary exam for Indian Engineering Services (IES) on January 6, 2019. The admit card for the same was released on December 12, 2018.

Now, UPSC has issued another fresh notice for the IES candidates. If you have downloaded your UPSC IES prelims admit card and do not find your photograph on it, this notice is for you.

The notice issued by UPSC reads, “Candidates are advised to carry two identical photographs (one photograph for each session) alongwith the printout of e-admit card at the venue of the examination for appearing at the examination with an undertaking. No paper Admit Card will be issued for the examination by the commission. In case of any discrepancy in the e-admit card, the same may be communicated to the commission immediately at email ID: usengg-upsc@nic.in latest by 29th December, 2018 to enable the Commission to take a decision in the matter. “

Candidates should take the print-out of e-admit card as early as possible to avoid any last minute rush.

Moreover, candidates should reach the exam centre much before the time of commencement of exam. Entry into the examination venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination i.e. 09:50 am for the forenoon session and 01:50 pm for the afternoon session.

“No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry. Candidates should also note that they shall not be allowed to appear at any other Examination Venue except the Examination Venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card,” the notice reads.

Also, on the day of exam, candidates are advised to bring only black ball point pens.

The notification further reads, “Candidates may submit representations, if any, on the questions asked in the question papers of this examination to the commission through the “online question paper representation portal (QPRep)” only by accessing the https://upsconline.nic.in/miscellaneous/QPRep/ during the period from 7th -13th January, 2019. No representation through any other mode and received after 13th January, 2019 shall be accepted by the Commission.”

Click here to read the official notice issued by UPSC for IES candidates.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 14:16 IST