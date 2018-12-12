UPSC IES prelims admit card 2019 released, here’s how to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit cards for Indian engineering service (IES) preliminary examination 2019 on its official website. The preliminary examination will be held on January 6, 2019 at various centres across the country.

Click here to download your admit card. Before downloading IES prelims the e-admit card read all the instructions on the website and take a printout of the same.

Click on yes to go to the login page. Key in your registration or roll number, date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format), Captcha code and click on submit to get admit card. No paper admit card will be issued for the examination.

Check the admit card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of UPSC.

In case, the photograph is not printed or not visible on the admit card, candidates must carry identical photographs (one for each session) along with a proof of identity such as Aadhaar card, Identity card or voter ID card or driving license or passport alongwith a printout of the admit card to the venue of the examination.

The candidature of all candidates is provisional at all the stages of the exam - preliminary, main and the personality tests - subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions.

UPSC conducts the engineering service examination at various centres across the country to fill up engineering positions in various departments of the central government. Approximately 581 posts in 1) Civil Engineering 2) Mechanical Engineering 3) Electrical Engineering 4) Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering categories would be filled through the examination.

Selection process:

The Engineering Services Examination will be conducted in three stages: 1) The preliminary 2) The Main 3) The Personality Test.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 19:20 IST