UPSC IES Result 2019 declared, check merit list for engineering services main exam here

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 10:15 IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of engineering services main exam that was conducted in the month of June, 2019. The personal interview was conducted in the month of September- October after which the merit list and final results of the qualifiers have been released.

Candidates can check their result online at upsc.gov.in.

A total of 494 candidates have qualified for the appointment including 233 in civil engineering, 87 in mechanical engineering, 86 in electrical engineering and 88 in electronics and telecommunication engineering.

HOW TO CHECK UPSC IES MERIT LIST 2019:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Under what’s new section, click on the link that reads UPSC engineering services (main) result

A PDF file will open

Scroll down and check your roll number in the merit list

