e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

UPSC IES Result 2019 declared, check merit list for engineering services main exam here

UPSC engineering services (main) result 2019 declared at upsc.gov.in. A total of 494 candidates have qualified.

education Updated: Oct 26, 2019 10:15 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC IES Result 2019 out
UPSC IES Result 2019 out(HT file)
         

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of engineering services main exam that was conducted in the month of June, 2019. The personal interview was conducted in the month of September- October after which the merit list and final results of the qualifiers have been released.

Candidates can check their result online at upsc.gov.in.

A total of 494 candidates have qualified for the appointment including 233 in civil engineering, 87 in mechanical engineering, 86 in electrical engineering and 88 in electronics and telecommunication engineering.

HOW TO CHECK UPSC IES MERIT LIST 2019:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Under what’s new section, click on the link that reads UPSC engineering services (main) result

A PDF file will open

Scroll down and check your roll number in the merit list

Click here to check merit list

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 10:15 IST

tags
top news
Powered by JJP, Khattar set for 2nd term as Haryana CM; to stake claim today
Powered by JJP, Khattar set for 2nd term as Haryana CM; to stake claim today
India, China coordinate patrolling of disputed area 
India, China coordinate patrolling of disputed area 
In Haryana, just 6,877 extra votes could have helped BJP get majority on its own
In Haryana, just 6,877 extra votes could have helped BJP get majority on its own
With impressive win, Aaditya Thackeray at centre of alliance talks in Maharashtra
With impressive win, Aaditya Thackeray at centre of alliance talks in Maharashtra
Priya Ramani was upset after meeting MJ Akbar, witness testifies
Priya Ramani was upset after meeting MJ Akbar, witness testifies
No justice if Gopal Kanda in power: Brother of air hostess who killed herself
No justice if Gopal Kanda in power: Brother of air hostess who killed herself
No surgery for Jasprit Bumrah great news for India in busy season
No surgery for Jasprit Bumrah great news for India in busy season
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News