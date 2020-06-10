e-paper
Home / Education / UPSC Indian Economic Services Exam 2020 won’t be conducted, no vacancy reported

UPSC Indian Economic Services Exam 2020 won’t be conducted, no vacancy reported

UPSC IES 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will not conduct Indian Economic Services Exam this year as the department of Economic Affairs, ministry of finance has not reported any vacancy. The UPSC was expected to release the IES notification 2020 on June 10.

Jun 10, 2020
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandin
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandin
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC IES 2020 notification update
UPSC IES 2020 notification update(HT file)
         



The vacancies are reported by the concerned department after which the commission issues a recruitment notification/ advertisement in order to invite applications to fill the vacant posts.

UPSC on Wednesday released a short notice on its official website that reads, “Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 will not be held due to NIL vacancy reported for the Indian Economic Service by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs).”

UPSC has on June 5 released a revised calendar. According to the calendar, the UPSC IES exam was scheduled to be held on October 16.Moreover, the UPSC civil services prelims exam will be held on October 4 while the main exam will be held on January 8, 2021.

Check notice here.

Check other Important Dates of UPSC exams:

NDA, NDA Exam (I) 2020- September 6

ISS 2020 Exam - October 16

Indian Engineering Services Main Exam- August 9.

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020 -- October 22

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020 - December 20

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020 -- February 28, 2021

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2020- August 2020

