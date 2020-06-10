UPSC ISS Notification 2020 released, check important dates, eligibility, exam pattern here

education

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 16:50 IST

UPSC ISS Notification 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for Indian Statistical Services (ISS) Exam 2020. With release of the official notification, the online application process has also begun today. Aspirants can apply for UPSC ISS 2020 exam between June 10 and 30 till 6 pm at upsconline.nic.in. The approximate number of vacancies to be filling through ISS exam is 47. The exam will be conducted on October 16.

UPSC will let the applicants withdraw their applications from July 7 to 13, till 6 pm if they drop the idea of appearing in the exam and hence saving an attempt.

Eligibility: Applicants should have a bachelor’s or master’s degree with statistics/mathematical statistics/ applied statistics as one of the subject from a recognised university.

Applicants can pay application fee of Rs 200 till June 29 only. All female candidates and candidates belonging to scheduled caste/ tribe and persons with benchmark disability do not have to pay any fee.

Scheme of Examination: UPSC ISS 2020 exam will be conducted in two parts. The first part will be a written exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks while the second part will be viva-voce of such candidates as may be called by UPSC. The viva-voce carries a maximum of 200 marks.

Exam Pattern:

General English -- 100 marks

General Studies --100 marks

Statistics-I (Objective) -- 200 marks

Statistics-II (Objective) -- 200 marks

Statistics-III (Descriptive) -- 200 marks

Statistics-IV (Descriptive) -- 200 marks

Statistics I and II will be of Objective Type Questions (80 questions with maximum marks of 200 in each paper) to be attempted in 120 minutes.

Statistics III and IV will be of Descriptive Type having Short Answer/ Small Problems Questions (50%) and Long Answer and Comprehension problem questions (50%). At least one Short Answer and One Long Answer Question from each section is compulsory.

In Statistics-IV, equal number of questions i.e. 50% weightage from all the sub-sections below and candidates have to choose any two sub-sections and answer.

The papers on General English and General Studies will be of subjective type.

Check official notification here

Click here to apply online