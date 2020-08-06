UPSC issues clarification regarding 2019 Civil Service exam result

education

The Union Public Service Commission on Thursday in a statement made clarifications regarding the Civil Service exam results of 2019, saying that the results of 829 candidates were announced, against 927 vacancies in also maintained a Reserve List in accordance with prescribed rules of the Civil Services Examination Rules of 2019.

“It has been brought to the notice of the Union Public Service Commission that some misleading information is circulating regarding less number of recommended candidates against the vacancies indented by the Government for the Civil Services Examination, 2019. For recruitment to the posts under the Civil Services Examination, the Commission strictly goes by the Rules of Examination as notified by the Government of India. It is hereby clarified that as against 927 vacancies for Civil Services Examination, 2019, the Commission, in the first instance, has released the result of 829 candidates and has also maintained a Reserve List in accordance with Rule-16 (4) & (5) of Civil Services Examination Rules, 2019,” the statement said.

It further stated that this was a standard practice since decades so that in case candidates belonging to reserve categories who are selected at general standards, wish to choose services and cadre based on their reserve status if it is beneficial for them, the resultant vacancies may be filled up from the Reserve List.

“The Reserve List carries an adequate number of candidates from the reserve categories also to cater to the shortfall arising out of preferences exercised by candidates belonging to reserve categories figuring above general standard. The UPSC is mandated to keep the Reserve List confidential till the process of such exercise of preferences is over,’ the statement added.