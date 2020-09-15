e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC NDA and NA 2019 final results announced at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA and NA 2019 final results announced at upsc.gov.in

Candidates who have appeared for the NDA and NA 2019 examination can check their final results online at upsc.gov.in.

education Updated: Sep 15, 2020 09:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC NDA and NA 2019 final results announced.
UPSC NDA and NA 2019 final results announced.(HT file)
         

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (II) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the NDA and NA 2019 examination can check their final results online at upsc.gov.in.

“The following is the list, in order of merit of 662 candidates, who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on 17th November, 2019 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 144th Course and Naval Academy for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC),” reads the official notification.

Direct link for UPSC NDA and NA 2019 results.

How to check UPSC NDA and NA 2019 results:

1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NATIONAL DEFENCE ACADEMY AND NAVAL ACADEMY EXAMINATION (II), 2019–DECLARATION OF FINAL RESULTS”

3. The final results in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4. Scroll down and check your results.

“The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC,” further reads the notice.

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border row
Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border row
‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’: Yogi Adityanath
IMD issues heavy rain warning for peninsular India
IMD issues heavy rain warning for peninsular India
LIVE: FM introduces The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, 2020 in Rajya Sabha
LIVE: FM introduces The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, 2020 in Rajya Sabha
Delhi sero survey: Results of third round expected this week
Delhi sero survey: Results of third round expected this week
‘Failure of Chinese army at LAC will have consequences’: Report
‘Failure of Chinese army at LAC will have consequences’: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In