Home / Education / UPSC NDA and Naval Academy exam result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC NDA and Naval Academy exam result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC NDA and Naval Academy exam result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.

education Updated: Oct 10, 2020 13:31 IST
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC NDA and Naval Academy exam result 2020.
UPSC NDA and Naval Academy exam result 2020.(Screengrab )
         

UPSC NDA and Naval Academy exam result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.

The commission conducted the NDA and Naval Academy exam (I) and (II) on September 6, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

Candidates who have qualified the entrance examination will now appear for the interview round that will be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

The candidature of all the candidates, whose roll nos. are shown in the list is provisional.

“Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview.” The candidates must not send the Original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission. For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate “C” of the Commission, either in person or on telephone numbers 011-23385271/011-23381125 / 011-23098543 between 10:00 hrs and 17:00 hours on any working day,” reads the official results notice.

Direct link to check UPSC NDA and Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II) 2020 results.

How to check UPSC NDA and Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II) 2020 results:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Written Results: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) & (II), 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link available to check the results

The UPSC NDA and Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II) 2020 results in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check for your roll number

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

