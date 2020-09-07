e-paper
UPSC NDA, NA 2020: 485 candidates appear for exams in Kashmir

UPSC NDA, NA 2020: 485 candidates appear for exams in Kashmir

UPSC NDA, NA 2020: Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary visited both the centres to take stock of the arrangements made for the candidates, the spokesman said.

Sep 07, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Srinagar
485 candidates from different parts of the Kashmir Valley appeared in NDA and Naval examinations on September 6, 2020.
485 candidates from different parts of the Kashmir Valley appeared in NDA and Naval examinations on September 6, 2020. (HT file )
         

UPSC NDA, NA 2020: As many as 485 candidates from different parts of the Kashmir Valley appeared in NDA and Naval examinations held here on Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official spokesman said.

He said the examination was conducted by the UPSC and held at Amar Singh College and SP Higher Secondary School examination centres in Srinagar.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary visited both the centres to take stock of the arrangements made for the candidates, the spokesman said.

The examination was conducted in compliance with all UPSC guidelines and with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol, he said.

The administration under the supervision of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole had made fool-proof arrangements for the smooth and fair conduct of the examination, the spokesman said.

The arrangements included seating facility at good distance, fumigation and sanitisation of examination centres, deployment of magistrates at both the centres, security and other related arrangements, the spokesman said.

Besides, two special examination trains were run between Banihal and Baramulla to ensure hassle-free to and fro transportation for the candidates who appeared in the examination in Srinagar during morning as well as evening shifts, he said.

