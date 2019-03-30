UPSC NDA NA Admit Card 2019 out today, check latest updates here
UPSC NDA Admit Card 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) 2019 on its official website upsc.gov.in
The exam will be held on April 21, 2019. UPSC conducted NDA and NA exams twice annually for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA.
UPSC NDA NAadmit card 2019: How to download
Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in
Click on ADMIT CARD tab
Click on UPSC NDA NA Admit Card 2019 link
Key in your login credential
Submit
Your admit card will be displayed on screen
Click here to download the admit card.
