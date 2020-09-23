e-paper
Home / Education / UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2019 Result: Marks of qualified candidates released

UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2019 Result: Marks of qualified candidates released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the marks of the candidates who qualified the NDA, NA (II)Exam 2019. Candidates can view the marks obtained by them on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

education Updated: Sep 23, 2020 13:25 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2019 Result
UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2019 Result
         

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the marks of the candidates who qualified the NDA, NA (II)Exam 2019. Candidates can view the marks obtained by them on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC NDA NA (II) written exam result was declared on December 12 and the final result was declared on September 14.

A total of 662 candidates are provisionally selected.

UPSC had conducted the written examination on November 17 and the subsequent interviews were held by the Services Selection Board, the Ministry of Defence, for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 144th Course and Naval Academy for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

Candidates who have qualified the UPSC NDA, NA exam will undergo training to get commissioned in Indian Armed Forces.

Direct link to check marks

How to check UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2019 Marks:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on the link that “Marks of recommended candidates: NDA, NA 2019.

A PDF will appear on the screen

Check your roll number and the marks.

