UPSC prelims 2020: South Central Railway to run special trains for civil services aspirants, check details

UPSC prelims 2020: South Central Railway to run special trains for civil services aspirants, check details

UPSC prelims 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the civil services prelims 2020 on October 4, 2020, at 2569 centres spread across 72 cities in the country.

education Updated: Sep 30, 2020 16:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The special train will depart Vijayawada at 3 pm on Saturday and will reach at Visakhapatnam at 10 pm on the same day.
The special train will depart Vijayawada at 3 pm on Saturday and will reach at Visakhapatnam at 10 pm on the same day.
         

UPSC prelims 2020: The South Central Railway (SCR) zone’s Vijayawada division has announced that it will run two special trains between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to facilitate civil services aspirants to appear in the examination.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the civil services prelims 2020 on October 4, 2020, at 2569 centres spread across 72 cities in the country.

The special train will depart from Vijayawada at 3 pm on Saturday and will reach Visakhapatnam at 10 pm on the same day. Likewise, on the next day, the special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 8:30 pm and arrive at Vijayawada at 4 am. 

The special train will halt at Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli, and Duvvada stations in both the directions.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea seeking the postponement of the civil service preliminary exam. The plea was filed by 20 civil service candidates who wanted the deferment of UPSC prelims due to the coronavirus pandemic and floods in several parts of the country.

top news
Maharashtra govt withdraws August order to implement new farm laws
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
Babri demolition case: LK Advani, 31 others acquitted; no local testified
Babri Masjid demolition case: Verdict counter to SC judgment, says Congress
Sonic boom from military jet, say police after powerful explosion rattles Paris
Donald Trump in attack mode, but fails to dent Joe Biden | Opinion
‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
