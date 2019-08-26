UPSC Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for various selection posts

education

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:58 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a recruitment notification announcing dates and procedure for applying for various selection posts on its official website.

There are 12 posts to be filled through this process and candidates have been asked to fill online recruitment applications (ORA) for recruitment by selection to the following posts:

# One Medical Officer/Research Officer (Siddha), Ministry of AYUSH (UR-01)

# One Assistant Director, Central Poultry Development Organisation, Bhubaneswar, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (OBC-01).

# Four Livestock Officer, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (UR-04).

# Five Assistant Legal Adviser, Enforcement Directorate, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance (ST-01, OBC-01, EWS-01, UR-02).

# One Deputy Fire Adviser, Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards, Department of Disaster Management Division, Ministry of Home Affairs (UR-01).

The last date for submission of online recruitment application (ORA) through ORA website is September 12 till 11.59pm while the last date for printing of submitted online application is September 13 till 11.59pm.

The commission will separately intimate the interview date for shortlisted candidates. The shortlisted candidates will have to bring printout of his/her online application along with other documents.

Candidates can apply only online on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in and and not write to the Commission for application forms.

Candidates can check other details like age limit, essential qualification, how to apply amd much more on the official website of the UPSC or on the notification below.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 12:51 IST