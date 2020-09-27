UPSC Recruitment 2020: 42 vacancies for engineers and MBBS degree holders notified, apply now

education

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 11:04 IST

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 42 vacancies from eligible candidates holding an engineering or MBBS degree in required disciplines. The posts include assistant engineer (quality assurance), foreman (computer science engineering), senior scientific assistant in computer, electrical and mechanical engineering, special grade III assistant professor in clinical haematology, immuno- haematology and blood transfusion, medical oncology and neonatology.

The online application process has begun and the last date to apply is October 15. Aspirants can apply online at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Details of Vacancies:

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance)[Engineering Equipments]- 2 Posts

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in one of the disciplines viz. Mechanical, Electrical and Automobile from a recognized University or Institute with two years’ experience.

Foreman (Computer Science) - 2 Posts

Degree in Computer Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field or Master’s Degree in Science (M.Sc.) in Computer Science from any recognized University

Senior Scientific Assistant (Computer) - 3 Posts

Degree in Computer Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization.

OR Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Computer Engineering from a recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization.

OR Master’s Degree in Science (M.Sc.) in Computer Science from any recognized University.

Senior Scientific Assistant (Electrical) - 2 Posts

Degree in Electrical Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization.

OR Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization.

Senior Scientific Assistant (Mechanical) - 10 Posts

Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization

OR Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization

FOR MBBS DEGREE HOLDERS:

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Clinical Haematology) - 10 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Immuno-Haematology and Blood Transfusion) - 5 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology)- 2 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Neonatology) - 6 Posts

A recognized MBBS degree qualification and Post Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality and at least three years’ teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first Post Graduate degree in relevant discipline.

Click here for Official Notification

Click here to apply online

Selection Process:

UPSC will shortlist the applications from eligible candidates and call them for an interview. If the number of applications are large, UPSC will adopt shortlisting criteria to restrict the number of candidates to be called for interview to a reasonable number by any or more of the following methods:

(a) “On the basis of Desirable Qualification (DQ) or any one or all of the DQs if more than one DQ is prescribed”.

(b) On the basis of higher educational qualifications than the minimum prescribed in the advertisement.

(c) On the basis of higher experience in the relevant field than the minimum prescribed in the advertisement.

(d) By counting experience before or after the acquisition of essential qualifications.

(e) By invoking experience even in cases where there is no experience mentioned either as Essential Qualification (EQ) or as Desirable Qualification (DQ).

(f) By holding a Recruitment Test.