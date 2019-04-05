UPSC results 2019: Meet Bhopal’s Srushti Deshmukh, topper among woman candidates

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh (23) of Bhopal has topped among woman candidates in UPSC civil services final examinations 2018 results of which were declared on Friday.

She has got overall 5th rank among candidates who were declared successful in the examination, as per results.

The first civil servant in her family Srushti completed bachelor of engineering (Chemicals) from a private engineering college in Bhopal in 2018.

“It is consistency in studies and faith in oneself that helps one achieve one’s goals”, she said on Friday evening while jubilant over her selection in the most prestigious civil services of the country.

Srushti cleared the examination in her first attempt. Her father is an engineer with a private company and mother a housewife.

Talking about her success mantra she said, “I kept away from social media. I used internet only for studies. I didn’t attend any coaching. I prepared for the examinations from online test series and study materials.”

“Right from childhood I desired to become an administrative officer. I kept myself updated with the help of newspapers and magazines”, she said.

UPSC topper among female and 5th ranked Srushti Jayant Deshmukh along with her family members at her residence in Kasturba Nagar in Bhopal on Friday. ( Mujeeb Faruqui/HT Photo )

Her father Jayant Deshmukh said, “While she was preparing for the IAS I asked her to join engineering course just for the sake of a job security. She has not been an extraordinary student but she is hardworking and always took interest in extracurricular activities like scouts and guides, debates and cultural activities.”

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 22:17 IST