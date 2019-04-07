UPSC toppers advice - Clear goals, focus success mantra to crack UPSC exam

Deeksha Jain (24) and Anuraj Jain (27) have brought laurels to their alma mater Seth MR Jaipuria Schoolby securing the 22nd and 24th ranks respectively in the Union Public Service Commission examination 2018, results of which were announced on Friday.

Both these students have several things in common. They cleared the exam in their second attempt and are fond of reading and jogging. They cheerfully said the interview round was fun.

Deeksha, an alumnus of Miranda House and daughter of an IPS officer M Ashok Jain said that the rejection in the first attempt had been disheartening. But her parents and close friend Anubhavi had been her constant support. She advised all UPSC aspirants to cultivate love for UPSC and enjoy the journey because it was fun.Focus and clear goals are hersuccess mantra.

She dropped one year to prepare for this tough examination and cleared it with flying colours. Being an MA English student, she is fond of reading and considers Mahatma Gandhi as her role model. Her other hobbies include swimming, running and writing.

An officer of Indian Forest Services (IFS), Anuraj was overwhelmed with his result because in his first attempt he could not make it to the Indian Administrative Services that gave him sleepless nights.

An MA in mathematics and electrical engineering from BITS Pilani, Anurajadvised the other UPSC aspirants to never lose hope, work meticulously in areas of importance and ‘keep the Josh high’.

