Home / Education / UPSEE 2020: AKTU postpones UP State Entrance exams 2020, fresh dates out

UPSEE 2020: AKTU postpones UP State Entrance exams 2020, fresh dates out

The entrance examination is being held to fill up engineering seats in government and private engineering colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

education Updated: Jul 04, 2020 15:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSEE 2020.(HT file )
         

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University on Saturday postponed the Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) which was scheduled to be held on August 2, 2020. A notification regarding this has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

As per the notice, the UPSEE examination will be conducted on September 20, 2020.

Over 1.39 lakh candidates have deposited fees for the online examination till March 30, according to the University administration. Last year, a total of 1, 38,280 candidates had applied.

The entrance examination is being held to fill up engineering seats in government and private engineering colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

