UPSEE 2020: AKTU postpones UP State Entrance exams 2020, fresh dates out

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 15:59 IST

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University on Saturday postponed the Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) which was scheduled to be held on August 2, 2020. A notification regarding this has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

As per the notice, the UPSEE examination will be conducted on September 20, 2020.

Over 1.39 lakh candidates have deposited fees for the online examination till March 30, according to the University administration. Last year, a total of 1, 38,280 candidates had applied.

The entrance examination is being held to fill up engineering seats in government and private engineering colleges in Uttar Pradesh.