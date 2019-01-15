UPSESSB admit card released at upsessb.org, here’s how to check

UPSESSB admit card 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for lecturer in the state-run institutes. Candidates can download their UPSESSB hall ticket from the official website — upsessb.org.

The examination will be held on February 1 and 2, 2019. The admit card download link will be available only till February 1, 2019.

UPSESSB admit card: How to download

Visit the official website, upsessb.org or pariksha.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘download admit card’ link

A new window will open, log-in using the registration number (link is crashing currently).

Admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 14:13 IST