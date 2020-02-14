UPSRLM Recruitment 2020: 1954 vacancies on offer, check details here
UPSRLM Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) has invited online applications for recruitment on various posts in state, district and block levels. There are a total of 1954 vacancies.education Updated: Feb 14, 2020 10:18 IST
UPSRLM Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) has invited online applications for recruitment on various posts in state, district and block levels.
There are a total of 1954 vacancies.The posts include mission manager, technical expert and others. Candidates can apply online at www.sids.co.in/upsrlm
The online application process will begin on February 15 and the last date to apply is March 7, 2020.
Educational Qualification: Candidates having BE/BTech/MCA/Post Graduation Degree/MBA/CA/ICWA qualification are eligible to apply for the above posts.
Applicants are requested to periodically check the website for recruitment related details, updates and other announcements.
Details of Post:
MMU Level
State Mission Manager MF & FI – 1 Post
Mission Manager Micro Finance– 1 Post
Mission Manager Human Resource– 1 Post
Mission Manager Admin & FM– 1 Post
Mission Manager Farm Livelihood– 1 Post
Mission Manager Research & Studies– 1 Post
Mission Executive (M&E) – 1 Post
Sr. Technical Expert/ SPM- Value chain and Forward linkages– 1 Post
Sr. Technical Expert/ SPM- Enterprise Promotion– 1 Post
Sr. Technical Expert/ SPM- Digital Finance– 1 Post
Technical Expert/ PM- Forward Linkages– 1 Post
Technical Expert/ PM- Organic Village Cluster– 1 Post
Technical Expert/ PM- Enterprise Promotion– 1 Post
Young Professional/ Project Executive-Non Farm– 1 Post
Young Professional/ Project Executive-Farm Livelihood – 2 Posts
Young Professional/ Project Executive-Social Management Framework & Gender– 1 Post
Young Professional/ Project Executive-Capacity Building of Community Institution– 1 Post
District Level
District Mission Manager Social Inclusion and Development – 15 Posts
District Mission Manager Social mobilization and Capacity Building – 5 posts
District Mission Manager Micro Finance & Financial Inclusion – 2 Posts
District Mission Manager Livelihood– 2 Posts
District Mission Manager Non-Farm Livelihood – 35 Posts
District Mission Manager Monitoring & Evaluation, MIS -9 Posts
Account Assistant – 2 Posts
Block Level
Block Mission Manager Social Inclusion and Social Development – 288 Posts
Block Mission Manager Social mobilization and Capacity Building – 169 Posts
Block Mission Manager Micro Finance & Financial Inclusion – 293 Posts
Block Mission Manager Livelihood – 185 Posts
Block Mission Manager Non-Farm Livelihood – 373 Posts
Block Mission Manager Monitoring & Evaluation, MIS – 213 Posts
Block Mission Manager – 297 Posts
Cluster Coordinator – 48 Posts