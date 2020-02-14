UPSRLM Recruitment 2020: 1954 vacancies on offer, check details here

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 10:18 IST

UPSRLM Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) has invited online applications for recruitment on various posts in state, district and block levels.

There are a total of 1954 vacancies.The posts include mission manager, technical expert and others. Candidates can apply online at www.sids.co.in/upsrlm

The online application process will begin on February 15 and the last date to apply is March 7, 2020.

Educational Qualification: Candidates having BE/BTech/MCA/Post Graduation Degree/MBA/CA/ICWA qualification are eligible to apply for the above posts.

Applicants are requested to periodically check the website for recruitment related details, updates and other announcements.

Details of Post:

MMU Level

State Mission Manager MF & FI – 1 Post

Mission Manager Micro Finance– 1 Post

Mission Manager Human Resource– 1 Post

Mission Manager Admin & FM– 1 Post

Mission Manager Farm Livelihood– 1 Post

Mission Manager Research & Studies– 1 Post

Mission Executive (M&E) – 1 Post

Sr. Technical Expert/ SPM- Value chain and Forward linkages– 1 Post

Sr. Technical Expert/ SPM- Enterprise Promotion– 1 Post

Sr. Technical Expert/ SPM- Digital Finance– 1 Post

Technical Expert/ PM- Forward Linkages– 1 Post

Technical Expert/ PM- Organic Village Cluster– 1 Post

Technical Expert/ PM- Enterprise Promotion– 1 Post

Young Professional/ Project Executive-Non Farm– 1 Post

Young Professional/ Project Executive-Farm Livelihood – 2 Posts

Young Professional/ Project Executive-Social Management Framework & Gender– 1 Post

Young Professional/ Project Executive-Capacity Building of Community Institution– 1 Post

District Level

District Mission Manager Social Inclusion and Development – 15 Posts

District Mission Manager Social mobilization and Capacity Building – 5 posts

District Mission Manager Micro Finance & Financial Inclusion – 2 Posts

District Mission Manager Livelihood– 2 Posts

District Mission Manager Non-Farm Livelihood – 35 Posts

District Mission Manager Monitoring & Evaluation, MIS -9 Posts

Account Assistant – 2 Posts

Block Level

Block Mission Manager Social Inclusion and Social Development – 288 Posts

Block Mission Manager Social mobilization and Capacity Building – 169 Posts

Block Mission Manager Micro Finance & Financial Inclusion – 293 Posts

Block Mission Manager Livelihood – 185 Posts

Block Mission Manager Non-Farm Livelihood – 373 Posts

Block Mission Manager Monitoring & Evaluation, MIS – 213 Posts

Block Mission Manager – 297 Posts

Cluster Coordinator – 48 Posts