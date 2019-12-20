e-paper
Home / Education / UPSSSC Junior Assistant admit card released, here’s how to download

UPSSSC Junior Assistant admit card released, here’s how to download

UPSSSC has released the admit card for junior assistant exam 2019.Candidates can download the admit card online at upsssc.gov.in.

education Updated: Dec 20, 2019 10:21 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSSSC junior assistant admit card
UPSSSC junior assistant admit card(HT file)
         

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for junior assistant exam 2019. Candidates can download the JA admit card online at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC will conduct the written exam on December 24.

The written test is being conducted to recruit 1186 junior assistant. Those who have successfully applied for the post can download the admit card and take the test.

How to download UPSSSC admit card 2019:

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided to download the JA written exam admit card 2019

Key in your registration number and password

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

