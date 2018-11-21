UPTET 2018: Answer Key to be released today at upbaisceduboard.gov.in

Declaration of answer key of Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) exam 2018 was postponed from Tuesday, November 20. Now, the answer key will be declared on Wednesday, November 21.

The exam was held on November 18 to recruit 9500 teachers.

The expected time for the declaration is between 10 and 11 am. However, it is not declared on the website yet.

Candidates can check the answer key for all the four sets of question papers before 6pm, November 23 through online medium only. Candidates can mail the objection at uptethelpline@gmail.com

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 11:08 IST