Exam timing changed for UPTET exam tomorrow, check fresh schedule here

Uttar Pradesh basic education board will conduct Uttar Pradesh teacher eligibility test (UPTET) test on November 18, Sunday. The exam will be conducted to recruit over 95,000 teachers.

The exam for higher- primary teachers will be conducted between 3 pm to 5:30 pm while for the primary teachers the timing will be 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Earlier in August, the exam was scheduled on October which was later postponed to November 1 and again postponed to November 4. Now, the exam is finally scheduled on November 18.

Answer key will be uploaded on November 20. Candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer key till November 23. The Board will release a final answer key on November 30.

The result will be declared on December 10, 2018.

The UPTET exams for primary level and upper primary level teacher eligibility would be conducted separately. Candidates should carry their admit card and other documents like photographs, ID proof and other documents including training certificate to the exam centre.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 17:02 IST