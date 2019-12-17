e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Education / UPTET 2019 exam on December 22: Some last minute tips for aspirants

UPTET 2019 exam on December 22: Some last minute tips for aspirants

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) admit card 2019 was released on December 12, 2019, by UP exam regulatory authority on its official website updeled.gov.in.

education Updated: Dec 17, 2019 11:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPTET 2019 examination will be held on December 22, 2019.
UPTET 2019 examination will be held on December 22, 2019. (HT file)
         

The Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority will conduct UPTET 2019 examination on December 22, 2019. The examination will be held in two shifts -- 10 to 12:30 pm and 2:30 to 5 pm.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) admit card 2019 was released on December 12, 2019, by UP exam regulatory authority on its official website updeled.gov.in. Candidates, who haven’t downloaded their admit card, should visit the official website and do the same.

The UPTET 2019 Answer Key will be released on December 26.

Candidates, who are preparing for UPTET 2019 December examination, should read the following last minute tips for better results:

1. Candidates should prepare according to the examination pattern released by UPTET.

2. Candidates can solve last five years’ UPTET question papers and sample papers to get an idea of the question pattern. If one is lucky enough, he/she might get a few common questions.

3. While solving a question paper, candidates should set a timer that will help them understand the amount of time required during the exam. This will result in time management.

4. Candidates should revise the syllabus thoroughly.

5. Candidates should read all the rules and regulations mentioned on the UPTET Admit Card 2019 carefully before appearing for the examination.

UPTET 2019 December Examination: Key Dates

The online application process started on November 1

The last date to apply for teacher training examination was November 20

The last date of fee payment for the application form was November 21

UPTET Admit Card 2019 was released on December 12 onwards

The UPTET 2019 examination will be conducted on December 22

The OMR Sheet 2019 will be uploaded on December 24

The UPTET Answer key 2019 will be published on December 26

Candidates can raise objections till December 30

