UPTET 2019 postponed due to internet ban amid anti- CAA protest

education

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 10:27 IST

Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test 2019 that was scheduled for December 22 has been postponed. The new date for the exam will be announced soon, said Renuka Kumar, additional chief secretary, basic education department, UP.

An official told PTI that many candidates were not able to download their admit card because internet was banned in many areas of UP due to anti-CAA protest. New schedule will be released as soon as the situation is normalised.

Over 16 lakh candidates had applied for UPTET this year. The admit card was released on December 12, 2019. UP basic education board had planned to set up 1986 exam centres for primary level and 1063 centres for upper primary level.

This time 16,45, 510 candidates, including 10,76,336 at primary level and 5,69,174 at upper-primary level, have registered for the exam. The figure includes many candidates who are appearing in both the levels. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10am to 12.30pm (primary level) and 2.30pm to 5pm (upper primary level).