UPTET 2019: Postponement of exam leaves 16 lakh students in dilemma

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 16:32 IST

Over 16 lakh candidates, who have registered for Uttar Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2019 were eagerly waiting to appear in the test this Sunday but its last minute postponement has only sprung a surprise for them.

“The postponement was really unexpected and I was unaware of it till Saturday morning as Internet services are suspended in Prayagraj for past over 36 hours and I could not check it on the Internet. The newspapers this morning informed about the postponement,” said Ankit Dubey, an aspiring school teacher registered to appear in UPTET-2019.

“Though I plan to keep my preparation tempo maintained, I am worried about downloading the admit card, which I have not been able to do owing to suspended Net services”, he added.

He is not alone in this dilemma. Till Friday evening, around 70,000 registered candidates in the state had not been able to download their admit cards, mainly owing to suspended internet services in various districts. Busy gearing up for the exam for the two-and-a-half-months, the postponement has taken the candidates registered for it only by surprise.

Even senior officers were taken by surprise when the decision about postponement of the UPTET-2019 reached them. On Friday afternoon, ADM (city), Prayagraj AK Kannaujia had chaired a meeting to oversee preparations for the UPTET-2019 wherein he issued last minute instructions only to be greeted with the decision of exam postponement by the evening. This widely popular exam was to be held by Exam Regulatory Authority, UP and it was busy in making its preparations at its Allenganj based headquarters in Prayagraj for the past four months.

Officials now are waiting for the government to announce the fresh date for it so that they can yet again gear up for it. For the exam, the question papers and the OMR sheets have been sent to all districts concerned. Even the attendance sheets of the candidates of different centres having their photographs affixed against their names were also sent to the centre in-charges concerned on Friday. However now that the order for the exam’s postponement have been issued by the state government on Friday evening, the question papers have been kept in treasuries of respective districts under double lock, said Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, secretary of Exam Regulatory Authority, UP. The exam postponement may not have caused much financial loss to the exchequer but it has nevertheless impacted the preparations of the candidates.