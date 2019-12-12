UPTET Admit Card 2019 releasing today, exam to be held on Dec 22 at 1986 centres. Here’s what officials say

education

Dec 12, 2019

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2019 will be held at 1986 examination centres spread across the state on December 22, said an official of exam regulatory authority, UP, that conducts the entrance exam for teachers.

The admit cards will be made available from December 12, said secretary of exam regulatory authority, UP, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi.

He said while test for the primary level would be held at 1986 centres, the same for upper primary level would be held at 1063 centres.

“We had earlier earmarked 2076 examination centres but after adjusting candidates of smaller centres in nearby bigger ones, the total number was brought down to 1986,” said Chaturvedi.

This time 16,45, 510 candidates, including 10,76,336 at primary level and 5,69,174 at upper-primary level, have registered for the exam. The figure includes many candidates who are appearing in both the levels, he added.

The exam will be held in two sessions: 10am to 12.30pm (primary level) and 2.30pm to 5pm (upper primary level).

The authority plans to release the answer-key by December 26 and invite objections online, if any by December 30 and follow this up with setting up a panel of experts to dispose off the objections received by it against the answer-key. On January 16, 2020 it plans to release the final amended answer-key and declare the results based on it on January 21, he said.

The UPTET-2018 held on November 18, 2018 attracted around 2.2 million (22 lakh) registrations of which 17.83 lakh candidates were issued admit cards. The primary level exam saw 11,01,645 out of the 11,70,786 appear in the exam while at the upper primary level 5,71,416 appeared in the exam out of the total 6,12,930 candidates.

Candidates who have passed BTC, BEd or other National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) approved courses can appear in the test so as to become eligible to appear in Teacher’s Recruitment Exam—the final hurdle for a candidate to become a teacher in government-run primary and upper primary schools.

NCTE allowed BEd pass candidates to apply for primary school teacher’s post in June 2018 which has led to rise in number of applicants.