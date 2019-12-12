UPTET Admit Card 2019 to be released today at updeled.gov.in, here’s the direct link to download

education

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 10:24 IST

Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) admit card 2019 will be released today, on December 12, 2019. Candidates who have successfully registered for the UPTET 2019 exam can download their admit card at updeled.gov.in after it is released.

The UPTET 2019 exam will be conducted on December 22 at 1986 exam centres across the state. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10am to 12.30pm (primary level) and 2.30pm to 5pm (upper primary level).

The secretary of exam regulatory authority, UP, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said while test for the primary level would be held at 1986 centres, the same for upper primary level would be held at 1063 centres.

This time 16,45, 510 candidates, including 10,76,336 at primary level and 5,69,174 at upper-primary level, have registered for the exam. The figure includes many candidates who are appearing in both the levels, he added.

How to download UPTET admit card 2019 :

Visit the official website at updeled.gov.in

Click on the UPTET 2019 tab

On the left side of the page, click on the link that reads UPTET 2019 admit card

A login page will appear

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination center or else they won’t be allowed to appear in the exam.