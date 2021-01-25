US Embassy, Delhi govt launch English teaching programme for teachers
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Counselor for Public Affairs at the US Embassy David H Kennedy jointly launched a 10-week-long online English teaching programme for 700 pre-service teachers from all women colleges of the city.
During the event, Sisodia also invited US First Lady Jill Biden to visit Delhi government schools and interact with students.
Besides Kennedy, other senior embassy officials were also present for the launch of the programme conducted by the US Embassy's Regional English Language Office.
"We are training future teachers, they are getting quality training in advance so that they work for the best of our children. English is a key language in developing global perspectives and it's important that our teachers and students are well-equipped with it," Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said.
Kennedy said that English is an important language for economic development and student mobility. "Great to see Delhi government and US Embassy jointly working actively on it," he said.
Kennedy acknowledged the long association of the US Embassy with the Delhi government and appreciated the efforts taken by the the deputy chief minister in ensuring that teachers in Delhi learn from the best.
The courses are designed to address some of the objectives outlined in India's new National Education Policy (NEP) and will help teachers teach English, the Delhi government said in a statement.
"The courses will promote reflective and learner-centered pedagogy as mandated in the NEP, and will enhance teachers' abilities to support the development of students' English language proficiency in all subject areas, as well as critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and other 21st Century skills," it said.
This new initiative will also incorporate hands-on experience with new classroom technologies, supporting teachers in addressing some of the COVID-19 pandemic-related challenges they currently face, the statement said.
"Graduates will use the skills they learn in the programme to benefit tens of thousands of students over the course of their careers," it said.
