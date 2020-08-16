e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Using stone, Class 12 student makes Nadaswaram which is usually made of wood

Using stone, Class 12 student makes Nadaswaram which is usually made of wood

Karthik studies at PKN School in Thiruparankundram. His father is a sculptor. Amid the coronavirus-induced restrictions, he attends one-hour online class every day and helps his father to make sculptures.

education Updated: Aug 16, 2020 19:52 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Madurai
A musician playing ‘Nadaswaram’ made by Karthik.
A musician playing ‘Nadaswaram’ made by Karthik.(ANI )
         

Class 12 student Karthik has made a Nadaswaram, a wind-based musical instrument which is usually made of wood, using stone in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai.

Karthik studies at PKN School in Thiruparankundram. His father is a sculptor. Amid the coronavirus-induced restrictions, he attends one-hour online class every day and helps his father to make sculptures. He also makes some sculptures on his own.

He made a Nadaswaram out of stone. The instrument is a product of one month’s hard work and the crucial part of making it is the placement of the holes. The Nadaswaram is used for music purposes in South India. The name is derived from ‘Nada’ meaning pleasing sound and ‘Swaram’ meaning note.

“Usually, this instrument is made of wood. I have put a lot of effort into creating it from stone. It works and sounds like a Nadaswaram made from wood. In my 6th standard itself, I used to help my father in his work and slowly learnt the work. I made Nadaswaram and placed 7 swaras holes in it to give it a feel of the reality,” Karthik told ANI.

Siva Rama Ganesan, a Nadaswaram musician, said, “I have not seen a Nadaswaram instrument made of stone. For the first time, I am witnessing it and felt it like the real one made of wood. And also works and sounds like the real one.”

tags
top news
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Minister in Nitish cabinet denies reports of leaving party ahead of polls
Minister in Nitish cabinet denies reports of leaving party ahead of polls
Heavy rain floods parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, rivers burst banks
Heavy rain floods parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, rivers burst banks
Upset over not getting a salary hike, man stages robbery to take revenge from employer
Upset over not getting a salary hike, man stages robbery to take revenge from employer
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In