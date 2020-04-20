Uttarakhand education department brings school to students through animated lessons via ‘Sampark Didi’ app

education

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 09:08 IST

With the aim of bringing school to students amid the lockdown, the Uttarakhand government has now started animated lessons for students through a mobile application named ‘Sampark Didi’.

Mukul Sati, additional state project director, Samagra Sikhsha Abhiyan in the state said this initiative was started to keep the students engaged in studies in an interesting manner during the lockdown.

“This application was being used earlier also for communication amongst teachers and that is why the teachers were already trained on how to use the application. With studies being affected due to the lockdown, we thought of using this application to connect with students and keep them engaged,” said Sati.

The application allows students to join in live class sessions with teachers while exchanging interactive information related to their syllabus.

“Till schools re-open and children get back to the schedule of regular classes, this initiative has been started for online education, especially for areas where there is network connectivity and access to smartphones by children,” he added.

The application has a platform named ‘Sampark Baithak’ which students can use free of cost and access all study material as per the syllabus of the state education department and study in both English and Hindi.

Students can also share their opinions and suggestions directly with teachers on the content available on the application or for clearing doubts.

The official said that the application also has an option where teachers can record video lectures for students of higher classes alongside interactive content for the junior students.

The education department will also soon be transferring the amount for books to accounts of students after April 20.

Meanwhile, the education department has also started classes through WhatsApp where children are being given tasks to do and they can connect with teachers via the social media platform for doubts and concept clearing.

Officials have created different WhatsApp groups and selected teachers for different subjects from across the state and connected them with students where they are being given tasks. Students are also being given online study material by the teachers.