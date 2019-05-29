Uttarakhand UBSE Result 2019: What anxious students waiting for Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results said

A day before the Uttarakhand Board of School Education declares results for the board examinations for both class 10 and 12, students were anxious ahead of what they called the ‘D-day’.

Anjali Dyal, a Class 10 student of government girls’ inter-college in Dehradun said, “The best exam that I wrote according to me would be English. Though mathematics is my favourite subject, but this time the English paper was the easiest. I feel I will score well in both the subjects.”

Rakhi Bisht, another student of Class 10 of a government school in the capital said, “I hope the results are as per my expectations. As of now I am very scared thinking what will happen tomorrow.”

The secretary of UBSE had earlier this month announced that results for both class 10 and class 12 will be declared on May 30 by the chairman of the board. The results will be uploaded on the website soon after the formal declaration and students will be able to check from 11am.

Premlata Bodayi, principal of Government Girls Inter College Rajpur Road said, “Students were happy with the exams this year. None of my students complained that the questions were out of syllabus or that difficult. I hope that they all score well and the pass percentage of the state goes up.” In 2018, the pass percentage was 74.57% for class 12 and 78.90% for class 10.

Bhavneshwari Bisht, a class 12 student of a government school in Dehradun who had Humanities stream said, “The result day is like D-Day for us and it is natural only to be scared. Even though I gave my best in the exams this time and even the question papers were easy compared to last year, but these results are very important as my future course of education depends on it.”

First Published: May 29, 2019 18:41 IST