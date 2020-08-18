e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Vice President urges researchers to come up with innovations to solve farmers’ problems

Vice President urges researchers to come up with innovations to solve farmers’ problems

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also stressed the need for preventing farmer’s exploitation by middlemen and ensuring remunerative prices for their produce.

education Updated: Aug 18, 2020 18:29 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.(PTI file )
         

Emphasising on the importance of agriculture in India, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urged researchers and scientists to come up with innovations to address the problems faced by the farmers.

Speaking at a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Naidu said, “From providing timely information to farmers on various issues to creating cold storage facilities and supplying new technologies should be the focus of innovators and researchers.”

He also stressed the need for preventing farmer’s exploitation by middlemen and ensuring remunerative prices for their produce.

Naidu asked the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD) and agriculture universities to work in unison to bring new innovations and technologies to farmers, stated a press release by Press Information Bureau.

Stressing the need for India’s higher education system to play the role of an enabler and force-multiplier to drive Indian innovation and start-up ecosystem, the Vice President said “Innovation must become the heartbeat of education. Quest for excellence must become the norm,” added the release.

Meanwhile, Naidu virtually announced Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020.

Union Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal present at the event tweeted, “Under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has taken several steps to ensure the culture of Innovation and Development all across the sectors.”

tags
top news
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
Australia to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine, will give free doses to citizens
Australia to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine, will give free doses to citizens
‘Sixth worst-hit in world’: Maharashtra has more virus cases than S Africa
‘Sixth worst-hit in world’: Maharashtra has more virus cases than S Africa
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
Curious case of Covid-19 in Delhi: Re-emergence seen in some cured patients
Curious case of Covid-19 in Delhi: Re-emergence seen in some cured patients
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In