e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Visva Bharati takes action against CMO of varsity hospital

Visva Bharati takes action against CMO of varsity hospital

The university authorities did not cite any reason for taking action against the CMO, Dr S S Debnath.

education Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 20:05 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Kolkata
Visva Bharati Building. (HT ARCHIVE)
Visva Bharati Building. (HT ARCHIVE)
         

Visva-Bharati university has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the chief medical officer of the Pearson Memorial Hospital, run by the central institute, taking away his administrative power while it asked another senior doctor to take over as the CMO in-charge.

The university authorities did not cite any reason for taking action against the CMO, Dr S S Debnath.

However, sources in the institute said that it was prompted by allegations that the CMO did not arrange for regular checking for COVID-19 symptoms among the employees since November 21, though he was instructed to do so.

The hospital, situated on the premises of the university, is entrusted with the responsibility of the treatment of its staff and students.

While Debnath will act as medical officer till the disposal of disciplinary proceedings against him, “Dr Arindam Chatterjee will take care of the administrative responsibility of P M Hospital and he will function as in-charge of Chief Medical Officer, P M Hospital in addition to his normal duties for the time being,” the university said in a notification on Tuesday.

Debnath was asked to immediately hand over charges to Chatterjee.

tags
top news
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Nepal foreign minister to visit India this month
Nepal foreign minister to visit India this month
‘Ready to address farmers’ concerns’: Govt ahead of 2nd meet amid deadlock
‘Ready to address farmers’ concerns’: Govt ahead of 2nd meet amid deadlock
Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for December 3
Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for December 3
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Install CCTV cameras in offices of CBI, ED and NIA: Supreme Court
Install CCTV cameras in offices of CBI, ED and NIA: Supreme Court
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
Covid: As UK clears vaccine, what’s status of made-in-India Covaxin’s trials?
Covid: As UK clears vaccine, what’s status of made-in-India Covaxin’s trials?
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In