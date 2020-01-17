Vizag Steel Recruitment 2020: 188 vacancies of management trainee, engineers can apply

education

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 15:09 IST

Vizag Steel Plant under Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has invited online applications for the posts of management trainee (technical). There are a total of 188 posts. Engineering graduates can apply for the posts.

The online application process will begin on January 24 and the last date to apply is February 13, 2020. Candidates can apply online at vizagsteel.com.

Educational Qualifications:

Full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Ceramics/Chemical/Civil/Electrical / Instrumentation & Electronics /Mechanical / Metallurgy / Mining disciplines from a University/ Deemed to be University / Institute of National Importance, recognized by AICTE with minimum 60% of marks in the aggregate of all years / semesters and all subjects (50% in aggregate for SC /PWD candidates).

Age Limit:

Born not earlier than 01.01.1993 (i.e. upper age limit is 27 years as of 01.01.2020) Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC, 3 years for OBC (non-creamy layer) and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Selection Process:

Candidates will have to clear an online test followed by an interview.

Syllabus: Online test will comprise of General Awareness, Numerical Ability/Aptitude, General English, Data-Interpretation, Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning and separate paper for each discipline. Each segment (Aptitude & Technical) shall consists of 100 questions with one marks for every right answer. No negative marks for giving wrong answer. Candidates should secure 50% in each segment (40% for SC, OBC & PwD candidates) separately for qualifying the online test.

Click here for official notification