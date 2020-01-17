e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Education / Vizag Steel Recruitment 2020: 188 vacancies of management trainee, engineers can apply

Vizag Steel Recruitment 2020: 188 vacancies of management trainee, engineers can apply

Vizag Steel Plant under Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has invited online applications for the posts of management trainee (technical). There are a total of 188 posts. Engineering graduates can apply for the posts.

education Updated: Jan 17, 2020 15:09 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vizag Steel Recruitment 2020
Vizag Steel Recruitment 2020(Reuters)
         

Vizag Steel Plant under Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has invited online applications for the posts of management trainee (technical). There are a total of 188 posts. Engineering graduates can apply for the posts.

The online application process will begin on January 24 and the last date to apply is February 13, 2020. Candidates can apply online at vizagsteel.com.

Educational Qualifications:

Full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Ceramics/Chemical/Civil/Electrical / Instrumentation & Electronics /Mechanical / Metallurgy / Mining disciplines from a University/ Deemed to be University / Institute of National Importance, recognized by AICTE with minimum 60% of marks in the aggregate of all years / semesters and all subjects (50% in aggregate for SC /PWD candidates).  

Age Limit:

Born not earlier than 01.01.1993 (i.e. upper age limit is 27 years as of 01.01.2020) Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC, 3 years for OBC (non-creamy layer) and 10 years for PWD candidates.  

Selection Process:

Candidates will have to clear an online test followed by an interview.

Syllabus: Online test will comprise of General Awareness, Numerical Ability/Aptitude, General English, Data-Interpretation, Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning and separate paper for each discipline. Each segment (Aptitude & Technical) shall consists of 100 questions with one marks for every right answer. No negative marks for giving wrong answer. Candidates should secure 50% in each segment (40% for SC, OBC & PwD candidates) separately for qualifying the online test.

Click here for official notification

tags
top news
Constitution in hand, Bhim Army chief Azad returns to Jama Masjid in Delhi
Constitution in hand, Bhim Army chief Azad returns to Jama Masjid in Delhi
2nd ODI LIVE: Shikhar Dhawan races past 50, India in command
2nd ODI LIVE: Shikhar Dhawan races past 50, India in command
No mercy but Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh may not be hanged on Jan 22
No mercy but Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh may not be hanged on Jan 22
Money, honey traps and ideology: Why people like Davinder Singh betray trust
Money, honey traps and ideology: Why people like Davinder Singh betray trust
Riding without helmet in Bhopal? Write an essay as punishment!
Riding without helmet in Bhopal? Write an essay as punishment!
Indian-origin woman in US missing for 2 weeks found dead in car trunk: Report
Indian-origin woman in US missing for 2 weeks found dead in car trunk: Report
Amidst Poco F2 launch rumours, Xiaomi drops a major ‘Poco’ announcement
Amidst Poco F2 launch rumours, Xiaomi drops a major ‘Poco’ announcement
Watch: Piyush Goyal clarifies ‘Amazon not doing India a favour’ remark
Watch: Piyush Goyal clarifies ‘Amazon not doing India a favour’ remark
trending topics
Union budgetBihar STET Admit CardRitu NandaGSAT-30Budget 2020Dec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News