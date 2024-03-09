 Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your word power to crack competitive exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your word power to crack competitive exams

Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your word power to crack competitive exams

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 09, 2024 12:08 PM IST

It is important for candidates appearing for competitive exams to improve their word power to secure an overall better score.

How often do you work on your vocabulary to crack competitive exams like CAT, XAT, SBI PO, IELTS, etc? It is important for candidates appearing for competitive exams to improve their word power to secure an overall better score. Hence, it is advised to not neglect to prepare for the verbal section of such exams.

How often do you work on your vocabulary to crack competitive exams like CAT, XAT, SBI PO, IELTS, etc? (HT File)
How often do you work on your vocabulary to crack competitive exams like CAT, XAT, SBI PO, IELTS, etc? (HT File)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Ominous (Adjective)

Meaning: giving the worrying impression that something bad is going to happen; threateningly inauspicious

Example: The storm is just about to break, there's an ominous black cloud over Sheffield

Onerous (Adjective)

Meaning: (of a task or responsibility) involving a great deal of effort, trouble, or difficulty

Example: He bore an onerous burden of responsibility for his sick mother

Onomatopoeia (Noun)

Meaning: the formation of a word from a sound associated with what is named

Example: I've been thinking recently about onomatopoeia the sound words we use to describe actions

Onslaught (Noun)

Meaning: a fierce or destructive attack

Example: Yet he also believes that the relentless media onslaught of ‘perfect’ male images has contributed

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. The military _____________________ of the armies on the disputed territory was overwhelming. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Onslaught, Onomatopoeia)
  2. Can you think of some antonyms for the word Onerous?
  3. Can you think of some synonyms for the word Ominous?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

