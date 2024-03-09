Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your word power to crack competitive exams
It is important for candidates appearing for competitive exams to improve their word power to secure an overall better score.
How often do you work on your vocabulary to crack competitive exams like CAT, XAT, SBI PO, IELTS, etc? It is important for candidates appearing for competitive exams to improve their word power to secure an overall better score. Hence, it is advised to not neglect to prepare for the verbal section of such exams.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.
Ominous (Adjective)
Meaning: giving the worrying impression that something bad is going to happen; threateningly inauspicious
Example: The storm is just about to break, there's an ominous black cloud over Sheffield
Onerous (Adjective)
Meaning: (of a task or responsibility) involving a great deal of effort, trouble, or difficulty
Example: He bore an onerous burden of responsibility for his sick mother
Onomatopoeia (Noun)
Meaning: the formation of a word from a sound associated with what is named
Example: I've been thinking recently about onomatopoeia the sound words we use to describe actions
Onslaught (Noun)
Meaning: a fierce or destructive attack
Example: Yet he also believes that the relentless media onslaught of ‘perfect’ male images has contributed
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- The military _____________________ of the armies on the disputed territory was overwhelming. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Onslaught, Onomatopoeia)
- Can you think of some antonyms for the word Onerous?
- Can you think of some synonyms for the word Ominous?
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)
