Vocational education institutes in Maharashtra asked to conduct at least two hours of online teaching

education

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 17:29 IST

Amid the nationwide lockdown owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, institutes offering vocational education in the state have been mandated to conduct at least two hours of online teaching for students.

In a circular issued earlier this week, the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) asked institutes to impart online education and report the details of the same to the DVET on a daily basis.

The DVET has made online teaching contents available on its Learning Management Information System. Topics available include engineering drawing, employability skills and fitter, Turner, among others. Apart from this the regulatory body has uploaded a host of video lectures on its YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the body has asked institute management and faculty to innovate and come up with teaching techniques during the lockdown. Teachers have also been asked to conduct online classes, allot assignments, take online tests and complete assessment of students.