Home / Education / WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Bengal CM congratulates 10th students ahead of results

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Bengal CM congratulates 10th students ahead of results

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: The results will be announced on the board’s website. Around 10 lakh students appeared for the examination this year. The examination ended in February but the results have been delayed because of the nationwide lockdown.

education Updated: Jul 14, 2020 14:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
         

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday offered her best wishes to students of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education’s Class 10 or Madhyamik examination the results to which will be announced on Wednesday.

Banerjee was called up on her mobile phone by home secretary Alapan Banerjee while he was addressing a press conference at Nabanna, the state secretariat, on Tuesday afternoon. The chief secretary put his phone on speaker mode and placed it before a microphone so that the chief minister could address the media.

“I congratulate those whose results will be announced tomorrow. Some students may not do well. I want to tell them in advance there is no reason to lose hope. They should prepare themselves and appear for the examination again,” said the chief minister.

Most reputable schools in Kolkata and the districts are affiliated to Central boards. Only schools run by the Ramakrishna Mission and state-funded institutions in the districts are under the state board.

The results will be announced on the board’s website. Around 10 lakh students appeared for the examination this year. The examination ended in February but the results have been delayed because of the nationwide lockdown.

