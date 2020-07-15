WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 Live Updates: West Bengal 10th result to be declared today at wbbse.org

WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 Live Updates: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is going to declare the WBBSE class 10th result today at wbbse.org. Students will also be able to check their results online at wbresults.nic.in.The WBBSE conducted the class 10th exam from February 18 to 27. Over 10 lakh students have taken the class West Bengal Madhyamik exam this year. Over 5.7 lakh students are girls. Due to the coronavirus outbreak students do not have to come to school and collect their mark-sheets, this year. Instead, the parents would have to come to school with the student’s admit cards and registration certificate to collect the mark-sheets.

Here in the liveblog we will provide you information about the exam, results, pass percent, direct link, steps to check results and other latest updates:

07:03 am IST WBBSE 10th Result 2020: Students not allowed to come to school to collect marksheets Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the students won’t be allowed to come to school and collect the mark-sheets this year. Instead, the parents would have to come to school with the student’s admit cards and registration certificate to collect the mark-sheets





06:58 am IST WBBSE 10th Result 2020: Over 10.15 lakh students appeared for class 10 exam This year, around 10,15,888 candidates have appeared for the West Bengal Madhyamik examinations, out of which 5,76,009 are girls.





06:53 am IST WBBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check scores online 1. Visit the official websites at wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘West Bengal Madhyamik result 2020’ 3. Key in your credentials and login 4. The WBBSE class 10th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen. 5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference.





06:48 am IST WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Websites to check scores Apart from the official websites wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in, students can also check their scores on the following third party websites: examresults.net indiaresults.nic.in results.gov.in jagranjosh.com



