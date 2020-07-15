e-paper
WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020: WB Board 10th result declared at wbbse.org, get direct link here

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 has been declared on Wednesday. Students can check their results on the official websites of the board namely wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.  Get direct link here.

education Updated: Jul 15, 2020 10:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020.
WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020.(Screengrab. )
         

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the results for WB Madhyamik class 10 board examination 2020 on July 15, 2020. Candidates who have taken the West Bengal class 10th exam can check their results on the official websites of the board namely wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020

This year the result has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, Madhyamik results were declared on May 21, 2020. Although, the exams were concluded on February 27, much before the lockdown, the evaluation of papers had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak which led to the delay in result.

Follow WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

This year, around 10,15,888 candidates have appeared for the West Bengal Madhyamik examinations. Out of which 5,76,009 are girls.

How to check West Bengal Class 10 Result 2020:

1. Visit the official websites at wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘West Bengal Madhyamik result 2020’

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. The WBBSE class 10th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen.

5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

(with inputs from Joydeep Thakur in Kolkata)

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

