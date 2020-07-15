e-paper
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: West Bengal board class 10 results declared at wbbse.org

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Students can check their results on the official websites of the board namely wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

education Updated: Jul 15, 2020 10:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020.(HT file)
         

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the results for Madhyamik 2020 or Bengal’s Class 10 board examination on July 15, 2020.

Students can check their results on the official websites of the board namely wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

This year the result has been declared much later than it was in 2019 mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, Madhyamik results were announced on May 21, 2020.

The board has conducted the WBBSE class 10th exam from February 18 to 27 while the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) class 12th exam was held from February 12 to 27.

This year, around 10,15,888 candidates have appeared for the West Bengal Madhyamik examinations. Out of which 5,76,009 are girls.

How to check West Bengal Class 10 Result 2020:

1. Visit the official websites at wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘West Bengal Madhyamik result 2020’

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. The WBBSE class 10th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen.

5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

(With inputs from Joydeep Thakur in Kolkata)

