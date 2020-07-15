WBBSE Board Result 2020: Check West Bengal class 10 results on these websites

education

WBBSE Board Result 2020: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the results of class 10th board exam on July 15 while the class 12th result will be declared on July 17.

The WBBSE conducted the class 10th exam from February 18 to 27 while the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) class 12th exam was conducted from February 12 to 27.

West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2020 LIVE updates

Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their WBBSE class 10 exam results online at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

WBBSE does a partnership with other third party websites on which the results will be available. Candidates who cannot access their results from the official website of the board due to server issues and heavy traffic can check their results from third-party websites. Some of the third party websites include:

examresults.net

indiaresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

jagranjosh.com

The students won’t be allowed to come to school and collect the mark-sheets this year. Instead, the parents would have to come to school with the student’s admit cards and registration certificate to collect the mark-sheets

Nearly 10,15,888 candidates have appeared for the West Bengal Madhyamik examinations this year, Out of which 5,76,009 are girls.

How to check West Bengal Class 10 Result 2020 after it is declared:

1. Visit the official websites at wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘West Bengal Madhyamik result 2020’

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. The WBBSE class 10th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen.

5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

(With inputs from Joydeep Thakur in Kolkata)