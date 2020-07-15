West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020: WB class 10th Result to be declared today at wbbse.org

education

WBBSE Board Result 2020: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the class 10th result today, on July 15 at the official website of WBBSE. Students who have taken the WB Class 10th exam will be able to check their results online at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

The WBBSE Madhyamik Exam 2020 was conducted from February 18 to 27, before the Coronavirus related lockdown was imposed in the country.

“I congratulate those whose results will be announced tomorrow. Some students may not do well. I want to tell them in advance there is no reason to lose hope. They should prepare themselves and appear for the examination again,” the chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.

After the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 is declared, students will have to visit the official website at key in their roll number and other required login credentials to check their results.

This year, around 10,15,888 candidates have appeared for the Madhyamik examinations this year and of them, 5,76,009 are girls.

In the year 2019, West Bengal Madhyamik result was announced on May 21, 2020. The pass percentage was 86.07% last year. Sougata Das from Mahammedpur Deshpran Vidyapith had bagged the first rank in the West Bengal Class 10 exams by scoring 694 marks out of 700.

How to check West Bengal Class 10 Result 2020 online

Visit the official websites at wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘West Bengal Madhyamik result 2020’

Key in your roll, number and date of birth in the login page.

Click on “Submit” .

Your WBSE 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen.

Download and take its print out

(With inputs from Joydeep Thakur in Kolkata)

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno