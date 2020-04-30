e-paper
West Bengal will take a call on publication of WBBSE results after lockdown

education Updated: Apr 30, 2020 10:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

The date of publication of the results of the West Bengal Secondary Examination will be fixed after normalcy returns and lockdown is lifted, Education minister Partha Chatterjee said on Wednesday.

Chatterjee told reporters the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education(WBBSE) will take a call on deciding on the date of publication of results after normalcy is restored and lockdown is lifted.

“The sorting, evaluation process of papers are going on full swing after the exams were completed in February and the rest of the job won’t take much of time once normalcy returns. We will decide accordingly,” he said.

The minister said the exams for the remaining two Higher Secondary papers will be undertaken after June 10.

“We will prioritise completing the HS exam process first after June 10,” he said.

Chatterjee said the academic calendar of different state universities and affiliated colleges, involving 19 lakh students in UG and PG, will be fixed by the respective universities in consultation with the higher education department.

