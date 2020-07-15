e-paper
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: How to check West Bengal class 10 results online

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Students can check their results on the official websites of the board namely wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

education Updated: Jul 15, 2020 09:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020.(HT file )
         

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Over 10 Lakh candidates will get their results of the West Bengal Board exam on Wednesday. Candidates who had appeared for the West Bengal class 10th exam 2020 will get their results on July 15 at the official website of WBBSE. This year students will not receive the mark sheets immediately.

Once the results are announced, students can check their results on the official websites of the board namely wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal Class 10 Result 2020 LIVE Updates

This year the students won’t be allowed to come to school and collect the mark-sheets. Instead, the parents would have to come to school with the student’s admit cards and registration certificate to collect the mark-sheets.

The WBBSE class 10th exam was conducted from February 18 to 27 while the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) class 12th exam was held from February 12 to 27, at various centres spread across the state.

How to check West Bengal Class 10 Result 2020:

Visit the official websites at wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘West Bengal Madhyamik result 2020’

Key in your credentials and login

The WBBSE class 10th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen.

Download the results and take its print out.

(with inputs from Joydeep Thakur in Kolkata)

