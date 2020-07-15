e-paper
WBBSE Class 10 Result 2020 declared, 86.34% pass, boys outshine girls

WBBSE Class 10 Result 2020: This year, boys have outperformed girls with a pass percentage of 89.87 while the pass percentage for girls is 83.48%.

education Updated: Jul 15, 2020 10:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WBBSE Class 10 Result 2020.(HT file )
         

WBBSE Class 10 Result 2020: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on July 15 declared the results for Madhyamik 2020 or Bengal’s Class 10 board examination on its official website. A total of 86.34% of students have passed the examination.

This year, boys have outperformed girls with a pass percentage of 89.87 while the pass percentage for girls is 83.48%.

The highest pass percentage in the WBBSE class 10 board results has been recorded by the East midnapore region where 96.59% of students have passed the exam.

This year the students won’t be allowed to come to school and collect the mark-sheets. Instead, the parents would have to come to school with the student’s admit cards and registration certificate to collect the mark-sheets.

How to check West Bengal Class 10 Result 2020:

Visit the official websites at wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘West Bengal Madhyamik result 2020’

Key in your credentials and login

The WBBSE class 10th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen.

Download the results and take its print out.

